Ravens pack all-state list

Five members of the Class 5A state champion Ridgeview volleyball team have been named to the 5A all-state team. Six more Central Oregon players earned all-state honors as well.

Ridgeview seniors Allicitie Frost and Rylee Troutman were selected to the all-state first team. Junior Ally Henry was named to the second team, and senior Susanna Bailey received honorable mention.

Troutman, the Player of the Match in the state title game and a Corban University commit, is a finalist for the 5A Player of the Year.

The Ravens were led by the 5A Coach of the Year, Randi Viggiano.

Also selected to the 5A first team was Crook County senior Kenna Woodward.

Following Sisters’ fourth-place finish at the 4A state tournament, Outlaws sophomore Greta Davis and senior Sam Silva made the 4A second team, and junior Ellie Rush received honorable mention.

Bend’s Megan Bushnell and Mountain View’s Jasmine Martin received 6A honorable mention.

The all-state teams were determined by a vote of coaches and compiled by The Oregonian.

— Bulletin staff reports