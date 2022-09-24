REDMOND — After a 42-0 loss in its final non-league game of the season, Ridgeview coach Patrick Pileggi searched for answers to get the Ravens back on track with only one win in their first four games.

“We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot over and over again, with self-inflicted wounds on mistakes that we can control,” Pileggi said. “It happened to us in Week 1 in a game we could have won. Last week, we played a tough team and make mistake here and a mistake there that cost us the game. Same thing tonight. Then we let the game get away from us.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.