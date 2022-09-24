Ridgeview’s Jeremiah Schwartz (16) makes a catch near midfield during the first quarter against Pendleton in Redmond Friday night. Mistakes cost the Ravens, as Ridgeview could muster only 67 yards of offense.
REDMOND — After a 42-0 loss in its final non-league game of the season, Ridgeview coach Patrick Pileggi searched for answers to get the Ravens back on track with only one win in their first four games.
“We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot over and over again, with self-inflicted wounds on mistakes that we can control,” Pileggi said. “It happened to us in Week 1 in a game we could have won. Last week, we played a tough team and make mistake here and a mistake there that cost us the game. Same thing tonight. Then we let the game get away from us.”
While the Ravens’ (1-3) first two losses were decided by one possession — 40-33 loss to Springfield and a 15-7 loss to McMinnville — Friday night’s game turned south quickly when the Buckaroos (3-1) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. From there on, Ridgeview could not stop the tailspin against its former conference opponent.
“We really got demoralized,” said senior linebacker Peyton Zampko. “On the defensive side of the ball no one wanted to play, and that did not help our offense at all. When we are demoralized, it just ruins our whole flow.”
Pendleton and Ridgeview were in the same conference the previous two seasons, with the Buckaroos winning each time. While Pendleton dropped to 4A this season, it showed why it is considered one of the best teams in its new classification.
Payton Lambert ran for 103 yards and scored the game's first two touchdowns. Quarterback Jackson Davis completed 12 of his 15 passes for 115 yards.
The Buckaroos also got a defensive touchdown when Lucas Bensching picked off Aidan Brenneman's pass and returned it 41 yards for the score in the first play of the second quarter. Chas Corbett, Brock Mackey and Jace Otteson also added rushing touchdowns in the win.
The Ravens offense never got off the ground, tallying only 67 total yards.
Pileggi pointed to the play of junior defensive back Kai Lewis and forcing a couple bright spots on an otherwise tough night on the gridiron for the Ravens.
“This is really just a learning experience,” Zampko said. “We did some good things, like punching the ball out a couple of times. But really, there weren't many positives. It was tough out there.”
The Ravens' next game goes from a 4A title contender to a 5A title contender when they host Summit Friday in an Intermountain Conference opener.
“We have to learn through our mistakes,” Pileggi said. “The good news is we are going into league play and everyone is zero and zero in league. So it is a fresh start.”
