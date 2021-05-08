SISTERS — At a middle school track meet in 2019, a young sprinter caught the eye of Ridgeview track and field coach Mark Conrad.
Her strides were smooth, her running style efficient. Best of all, the seventh-grader, Kensey Gault, was fast.
Really fast.
Then came 2020 when COVID-19 canceled the track and field season and the future Raven sprinter faded from the coach's mind.
“She had the mechanics," Conrad said. "All that stuff that goes into making a fast runner. Then, basically, I forgot about her until we had the fall season.”
When sports resumed last fall and Conrad watched Gault race, he quickly realized he may have one of the state’s better sprinters in his program for the next four years. Since Gault began racing this spring, winning everything she entered, Conrad's hunch seems real.
“She has been off to a good start. It is too bad that the season is on the short side,” said Conrad. “These kids are just getting into the swing of things and now it is almost over. But she has had a great start to the season.”
As a freshman, Gault is near the top of the Class 5A leaderboard in four different events.
As of Friday evening, her time of 15.93 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles at Mountain View High on April 28, is the fastest time of all 5A girls hurdlers. She has the third fastest 100 meter time (12.45), and the fifth fastest 200 meter and 300 meter hurdle times in the state.
Even for a runner who has routinely won races since sixth grade, when she started running track, the early success is a bit surreal for the freshman sprinter.
“It feels really good,” said Gault. “I didn't think I would be this far up the rankings, so this year is kind of a surprise.”
Racing Friday on the track at Sisters High School, Gault won the 100 (13.01) and the 200 meter (26.71) dashes, and was part of the winning 4x100 meter relay team, keeping her season unblemished.
At the Weekend Warrior meet on Saturday at Summit, Gault won both the 100 meter (16.11) and the 300 meter hurdle (46.88) events with plenty of room between her and her competition.
Even though she won all her races, Friday was not quite up to her lofty standards.
“I think I can do better though,” she said. “My PR is a 12.45, so I think it could have been a bit better. But overall I’m happy with it.”
A three-sport athlete for the Ravens who earlier this spring played soccer and will play basketball once the track season ends, Gault credits playing multiple sports to helping build up her speed. It also helps coming from a family of speedsters.
“My parents are super fast. So running is natural for me,” said Gault. “I do other sports that help with my speed. But I’m not as good at those ones as I am at track.”
Her coach is hoping that she continues to pursue track, because there is still plenty of room to get faster throughout the course of her high school career.
"If she wants to keep getting faster track has to be a priority," said Conrad.
While she excels at the short sprints, Conrad thinks Gault's greatest potential for success in high school is in the hurdle events.
“I have told her that she is a hurdler,” said Conrad. “There are not a lot of really good hurdlers. And I think she is a really good hurdler because she is so fast, with the speed she has the 300 will be one where she can excel.”
There is no disagreement between the athlete and coach. While enjoying both events, she enjoys the added challenge that competing in the hurdles presents.
“I just started the 300 meter hurdles,” said Gault. “I want to improve on that and break the school record someday. I think I am better at hurdles than the short sprints.
"I'm not sure how much faster I can get, but I want to get up and get faster than I am now."
