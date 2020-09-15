BASKETBALL
Raptors sign coach Nick Nurse to multiyear extension — Nick Nurse would have been in the final year of his contract next season. The Toronto Raptors weren’t about to let that happen with their coach. Nurse and the Raptors announced a multiyear extension Tuesday, without divulging the terms. In his two seasons with Toronto, Nurse won the 2019 NBA championship and led the Raptors to more wins than any team in the league over that span. Nurse was originally signed to a three-year deal in June 2018 .
Aces’ A’ja Wilson named AP WNBA player of the year — A’ja Wilson has been the cornerstone of the Las Vegas franchise since she was drafted and took her game to another level this season, earning her The Associated Press WNBA player of the year honors. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 led the Aces to an 18-4 record and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs that began Tuesday in Bradenton, Florida. Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year . The 6-foot-4 Wilson was selected by the 16-member media panel that votes on the weekly AP power poll. She received 11 votes. Seattle’s Breanna Stewart was second with four.
BASEBALL
2 Giants-Seattle games off due to smoky skies, moved to SF — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and the Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of smoky skies caused by the West Coast wildfires. The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined. The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in western Washington through at least Thursday. Both teams had a scheduled day off Thursday that allowed them to avoid playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.
CYCLING
Kamna claims Stage 16; no changes atop Tour standings — After coming close to a first Tour de France stage win last week, Lennard Kamna did not miss his second chance. The 24-year-old German rider won Stage 16 featuring five categorized climbs after pulling clear of a group of breakaway riders as the race entered the Alps on Tuesday. Kamna was beaten by four seconds for the stage win by Daniel Martinez on Stage 13. There was no significant change in the overall standings ahead of Wednesday’s mammoth summit finish in the high mountains as yellow-jersey holder Primoz Roglic kept his 40-second lead over second-place Tadej Pogacar intact.
HOCKEY
Capitals hire Stanley Cup-winning coach Peter Laviolette — The Washington Capitals made Peter Laviolette the first Stanley Cup-winning coach hired in the franchise’s 46-year history on Tuesday — and only the second with previous NHL head coaching experience during the Alex Ovechkin era. Laviolette, 55, takes over for Todd Reirden, who was fired following a back-to-back first-round playoff exits.
