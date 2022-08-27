Bend's Carson Storch has blossomed into one of the world's most revered freeride mountain bikers.
He has appeared in 10 film projects and is a regular on magazine covers and a staple in the sport's biggest annual event, the Red Bull Rampage in Utah each October.
Storch, 29, is proud of his Central Oregon roots, and on Sept. 10 he will welcome about 30 of the word's best freeride mountain bikers to the Flying Blind Dirt Park southeast of Prineville for the third edition of the Natural Selection Proving Grounds event.
"Everybody is going, and everybody is on board with this whole idea," Storch said. "Every top name in the world will be there. It's definitely cool to have that in my backyard. I'm excited and proud."
Proving Grounds, founded by Todd Barber, who also founded Rampage, has partnered with snowboarding's Natural Selection Tour to continue to evolve mountain bike competition and foster progression. The event will showcase ground-breaking mountain biking as athletes choose their line from multiple options suited to their skill, personal style and strengths.
This year’s Proving Grounds course will feature an updated design by Bend's Kyle Jameson, and Cam McCaul. The venue includes man-made features of huge drops, massive wood wall rides and rhythm sections. Riders are judged on the difficulty of their tricks, style, execution and amplitude.
"It's kind of a crazy playground with a lot of different options," Storch said. "It's not just one set course. People will be able to see creativity from everybody. It kind of mimics what happens at Rampage. That's why people locally should go out and experience it."
Fifteen pre-qualified, invited men and all 12 invited women will advance straight into the Super Final on Sept. 10. On Sept. 8, 15 wildcard men will be competing in a qualifying event, from which the top five finishers will advance to the Sept. 10 final. Riders will get two runs each in the finals, with their best overall run counting.
Proving Grounds was staged in 2019 and 2021, and Storch won last year. He is looking to defend his title, but this year will be more of a challenge against basically all the best freeride mountain bikers on the planet.
"I want to defend my title," Storch said. "This year it's definitely going to be a different contest. Last year there was a lot of big names, but this year it's like everybody. It's going to be tougher, but I'm coming into it more prepared than last year, so I'm definitely stoked. I'm very competitive, but it's also just fun to have everybody here."
The field of invited riders includes nine-time Crankworx winner and 2021 Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour champion Emil Johansson (Sweden), and 2021 second- and third-place finishers Reed Boggs (USA) and Dylan Stark (USA).
Among the women's riders, Camila Noguiera (Argentina) is back to defend her 2021 title. Last year's second-place finisher Hannah Bergemann (USA) also returns as well as Casey Brown (Canada), who made history in 2019 as the first woman to compete in Proving Grounds.
"It's really just a who's who of the sport," Barber said. "With them all coming I feel like it's a real validation of what we're doing and what we're trying to achieve. It's kind of like the first time that the top pro men and women have competed on the same course, and we're doing equal prize purses as well, which is kind of a first for the sport."
Two riders from Bend are set to compete in the men's wildcard round: Dusty Wygle and Ryan McNulty.
The brainchild of snowboarder Travis Rice and shared vision with the broader snowboarding community, the Natural Selection Tour showcases the world’s top riders from Olympians to big mountain film icons all competing on the world's most exciting naturally enhanced terrain. This past spring, the Natural Selection Tour partnered with Proving Grounds to support freeride mountain biking’s rider-driven revolution.
"They're bringing a ton of resources," Barber said of the Natural Selection Tour. "Their events are really high level and we'll be bringing that to this event as well. We're adding about a third to the course and adding three new big wood features. The course is going to be where the dream was. I knew it would take about three years and I think this year we'll really have that dream course built."
Storch grew up snowboarding at Mt. Bachelor and still does during his offseason. He said he hopes the merger with the Natural Selection Tour will provide a competitive tour for more freeride mountain bikers. Prineville is the starting point.
"What Natural Selection has done for snowboarding is amazing, it's really fun to watch," Storch said. "It kind of captures the essence of snowboarding. And what we're doing on this side with freeride mountain biking and the Proving Grounds Tour, it's so similar to what they've done with Natural Selection and that's kind of why they merged. It's kind of exciting to establish the sport of freeride in an event series. It'll be really good for the growth of our sport for sure."
Proving Grounds is inspired by Rampage and complements that event, but it's different from Rampage in that the features are all manicured and machine-built, Barber said. Rampage includes more natural terrain as well as steep, cliffside descents.
Storch described the Proving Grounds course as "a mix of slopestyle and big mountain," all carved out of the dirt a few miles north of Prineville Reservoir.
"It's cool this first stop is here, and next year there is going to be stops around the world," Storch said. "Prineville is kind of sitting at the perch as the first big one, and then we'll go from there."
