FOOTBALL
Prosecutors drop misdemeanor charge against Patriots owner — Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said during an online press conference that without the video recordings of Kraft, 79, and two dozen other men paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, there wasn’t enough evidence to convict them. He could still face suspension or other punishment from the National Football League. The NFL did not respond to a request for comment and the Patriots declined comment. Shortly after being charged, Kraft issued an apology for his actions. Aronberg said that even though the charges were dropped against the spa’s customers, the felony cases against its owner and manager will proceed using evidence such as bank records.
BASEBALL
MLB to move amateur draft to All-Star break starting in ‘21 — Major League Baseball is moving its amateur draft to the All-Star break beginning next season. A three-day draft of at least 20 rounds will begin Sunday, July 11, as part of All-Star week in Atlanta, the league announced Thursday. The first night, which has traditionally included only the first round, will take place before the All-Star Futures Game. MLB has staged its draft in June since its inception in 1965, and it had broadcast the first night live from MLB Network’s studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, since 2009. The later draft date will allow college players to attend the draft. The College World Series usually concludes in mid-to-late June, creating conflicts. This year’s draft was slimmed from 40 rounds to five in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s unclear how many rounds will be in future drafts. The league and the union have agreed the draft will be at least 20 rounds, but it’s unlikely the draft will return to its full 40-round size.
