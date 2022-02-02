Sisters Taylee and Teagan Blischke spent their Wednesday afternoon at the FC Timbers practice fields at Bend's Pine Nursery Park.
The youth soccer players were not there for a game or to practice as they often do, but rather to watch their favorite professional soccer team along with several dozen other young soccer fans.
The Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League are in Bend through Saturday to begin their training camp for the upcoming season.
“It was so cool because this is the field that we play on, so it's like what they touch, we touch,” said Taylee Blischke, a sixth-grader at Bend's Pacific Crest Middle School. “You get to see them up close, you get to hear what they say and do.”
Both Taylee and Teagan got their Converse Chuck Taylor shoes signed as the Thorns players left the field and headed to the team bus after finishing practice.
“I never thought that I would get to see them or meet them or have them sign my shoe,” said Teagan Blischke, a fifth-grader at Bend's High Lakes Elementary.
For Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby — an Oregon native who would take family trips to Sisters, ski at Hoodoo and play in club soccer tournaments in Central Oregon growing up — it was a cool experience kicking off training camp in Bend.
“It is always fun when we have open training, especially out here in Bend,” Bixby said. “It is far from Portland and I can’t imagine that too many of these folks get to come out to Portland for a game. It is great that we can connect with a community outside of Portland that is passionate about soccer.”
Under new coaches and with several new players on the roster, the Thorns organization was looking for a new and fun way to kick off the new season.
“We knew about the wonderful people, the wonderful facilities, so it seemed like a wonderful opportunity for us,” said Rhian Wilkinson, who begins her first season as Thorns head coach after previously being an assistant coach for the England women’s national team. “The sun is out, the fans are here and the energy is great with the players. It is a wonderful way to start my career here as a coach.”
Just a couple of days into training camp, Wilkinson is focused on building team camaraderie and not too worried yet about the technical side and game tactics. Those details will work themselves out as the NWSL season, slated to start on March 19, gets closer.
"The most important thing is the excitement and the energy," Wilkinson said. "It is getting them back on the field, getting them touches on the ball. We want them to be excited to be back together — that is the key element."
Portland is coming off perhaps one of its best seasons since joining the NWSL in 2013. In 2021, the Thorns captured the Women’s International Championship Cup, the NWSL Shield, which is given to the team with the best regular season record, and the club’s first ever Challenge Cup.
But a loss in the NWSL semifinals left the Thorns hungry to capture thier first league title since 2017.
“I feel like we accomplished a lot last year during the season and we have big goals this season,” said Bixby, who graduated from Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie before becoming a record-setting goalkeeper at Oregon State. “I think we left a lot unsaid and a lot unfinished, so we are ready to hit the ground running and chase those goals this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.