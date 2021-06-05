REDMOND — In their first home game of their inaugural season, the Oregon High Desert Storm hung on to defeat the Idaho Horsemen 44-40 Saturday night at First Interstate Bank Center.
The Storm took a 25-24 lead in the closing minutes of the first half and never looked back, outscoring the Horsemen 19-16 in the second half to defeat the reigning American West Football Conference champions.
The AWFC is a pro arena football league with five teams from the Northwest.
The Storm (2-1) trailed Idaho (3-1) by as many 14 points in the first half. Wide receiver Buck Solomon scored two touchdowns for the Storm, while running back Caleb Stennis and receivers Kris Lewis and Bob Pugh all added touchdowns for High Desert.
Defensive back Terrious Triplet intercepted three passes, returning his third pick 48 yards for a touchdown to give the Storm a commanding 44-24 lead with five minutes left.
Next Saturday, the Storm travel to face the Tri-City Rush in Pasco, Washington, before returning to Redmond to host the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks on June 19.
Arena football is different from traditional 11-man football. The game is exclusively played indoors on a 50-yard field, with eight players on each team. Players can be tackled into walls that run up against the sidelines of the field.
