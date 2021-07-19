LOCAL FOOTBALL
High Desert Storm fall to Rush, 73-51
PASCO, Wash. — The Oregon High Desert Storm lost to the Tri-City Rush 73-51 on Saturday night in an American West Football Conference game at the Hapo Event Center.
With the loss, the Storm fell to 6-3 overall and remain in second place in the AWFC standings behind the Idaho Horsemen (6-1).
The Storm host the Horsemen this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond. They then conclude the regular season at Yakima on July 30.
The AWFC is a pro arena football league with five teams from the Northwest. Arena football is exclusively played indoors on a 50-yard field, with eight players on each team. Players can be tackled into walls that run up against the sidelines of the field.
—Bulletin staff report
