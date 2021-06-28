LOCAL FOOTBALL
High Desert Storm defeat Rush, 44-41
REDMOND — The Oregon High Desert Storm defeated the Tri-City (Wash.) Rush 44-41 on Saturday night in an American West Football Conference game at the First Interstate Bank Center.
With the win, the Storm improved to 4-2 overall at the midpoint of the season.
The Storm have two consecutive home games coming up, this Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Wenatchee Valley Sky Hawks, and July 10 at 7 p.m. against the Yakima Canines.
The regular season runs through July 30.
The AWFC is a pro arena football league with five teams from the Northwest. Arena football is exclusively played indoors on a 50-yard field, with eight players on each team. Players can be tackled into walls that run up against the sidelines of the field.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.