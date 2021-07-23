REDMOND — Parker Lapsley was headed to Pasco, Washington, to play arena football for the Tri-City Rush of the America West Football Conference — then a couple of weeks after signing he received some welcoming news regarding his football career that would keep him closer to home.
A new team in the same conference would be starting up in the same area where he grew up. In February, the 2016 Crook County High grad tried out for and made the Oregon High Desert Storm squad as a running back.
“It is an amazing experience,” Lapsley said. “I was ready to figure out life in Washington but this is where I live. I got my friends, family and girlfriend here. So I came and tried out for the team and played my heart out for them.”
As the Storm (6-3 overall) have already earned a playoff berth with two games left in the regular season, Lapsley has emerged as a weapon for the Storm offense, averaging more than five yards per carry with 12 touchdowns.
“He has a unique running style,” said Storm coach Keith Evans. “He has good speed. As fast as he runs, it doesn’t look like he is running very fast. He is a sprinter so it looks different when he runs.”
A talented athlete during his time competing for the Cowboys, Lapsley went on to play football and run track for the College of the Siskiyous in Weed, California. But when he entered the professional ranks with a whole new style of football amid players with more experience, he had to wait a couple of games to make an impact on the field.
“This was my first year in the arena league so I was just hoping to make the team and support them anyway that I could, no matter what role that would be,” Lapsley said. “I’m glad I have gotten the opportunity to play, and have been patient with it.”
Lapsley and the rest of the Storm will play what could be their final home game of the season 7 p.m. Saturday at First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond when they host fellow playoff team and reigning AWFC champions the Idaho Horsemen.
While both teams are already postseason bound, Saturday’s game could be the difference between hosting a playoff game or having to ride the bus for a playoff game. The Storm are coming off a disappointing loss last week to the Tri-City Rush, so Saturday’s game brings that much more importance.
“We didn’t come out and play to our ability, I’ve just now shaken it off,” Evans said Thursday of his team's previous performance. “I’ve been sick since Saturday night. We could have played at home the rest of the way. Now we don’t know what is going to happen, but we do not want to travel.”
The loss to the Rush — a team that has handed the Storm two of their three losses — was a wakeup call for the expansion team.
“That game opened our eyes,” Lapsley said. “I feel like we thought we could stroll into the game and take care of business but it is not going to be like that. We are going to have to fight for this. Nobody is going to give this up easily, especially with us being a brand-new team. No one is going to want to lose to us.”
The Storm have yet to lose in Redmond this season, and they have defeated both the Rush and the Horsemen — the only loss in the Nampa, Idaho, team’s two-year history.
“Idaho is going to come in with a huge chip on their shoulder,” Lapsley said. “And I’m ready for it. Our team is ready. We are prepared for this.”
