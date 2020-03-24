UO’s Pritchard hits another landmark
EUGENE — Payton Pritchard became Oregon’s first consensus first-team All-American in 80 years after being named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-America first team on Tuesday.
The NABC team was the fourth and final team upon which consensus All-America status is based. In addition to the NABC, Pritchard was a first-team selection by The Associated Press and the Sporting News, and a second team pick by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Pritchard was joined by Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Iowa’s Luka Garza and Marquette’s Markus Howard on the NABC first team. He is just the second Oregon player to earn first-team honors from the NABC.
The West Linn native averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists while leading the Ducks to the Pac-12 regular season title and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Prior to Pritchard, the last Duck named a consensus All-American was John Dick in 1940. Dick led Oregon to the 1939 NCAA Championship. Pritchard is the sixth consensus first-team All-American in program history. Since 1940, four Ducks have garnered second-team consensus All-America status, Ron Lee in 1975, Greg Ballard in 1978, Luke Jackson in 2004 and Dillon Brooks in 2017.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that my hard work paid off but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches,” said Pritchard. “You don’t get these awards without having a winning team around you.”
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.