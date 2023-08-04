Central Oregon lost one of its football greats last month.

Prineville's Darrel Aschbacher, who played on two Crook County High School state championship teams and went on to play for Oregon in the 1958 Rose Bowl before two seasons with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, died on July 15 in Prineville. He was 89.

Central Oregon's Ducks of old

Darrel Aschbacher, when he played for Oregon in the late 1950s.
College football

Prineville's Darrel Aschbacher, pictured here in 2011, holds the Oregon jersey he wore in the 1958 Rose Bowl.
College football

Darrel Aschbacher, of Prineville, holds the Ducks helmet he wore in the 1958 Rose Bowl in this 2011 photo.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0318, mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.