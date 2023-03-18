The group chat among the Bend High softball players was buzzing throughout the day Friday in anticipation of the start of another season.

With a ton of returning players, some new faces in the lineup and a new head coach, the thrill of a new season was met with just a smidge of anxiety as the Lava Bears embarked on making a run for the 5A state title.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.