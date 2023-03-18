The group chat among the Bend High softball players was buzzing throughout the day Friday in anticipation of the start of another season.
With a ton of returning players, some new faces in the lineup and a new head coach, the thrill of a new season was met with just a smidge of anxiety as the Lava Bears embarked on making a run for the 5A state title.
“It was a bit nerve-wracking for sure,” said junior pitcher Addisen Fisher. “We were all so excited for opening day. We are a really cohesive team, who have each others' back, and I think that will take us really far. That, and we are really stinkin’ good.”
The Lava Bears started the season with a 5-0 win over Sherwood Friday afternoon at Bend High. Fisher, the UCLA softball commit, fanned 13 batters and allowed just one hit, while hitting a two-run home run at the plate, in the season opener.
On Saturday, the Lava Bears split a double-header against North Medford, the Black Tornados won the first game 3-1. Then in second game in Medford's Bend's senior pitcher Ali Parker threw seven no-hit innings, striking out 14 North Medford batters while only walking two in a 4-0 win.
Friday was the first win for new coach Rob Ray, who coached Glencoe last year before replacing former Bend coach Tom Mauldin, who retired after last season.
“I stepped into something that was pretty good,” Ray said. “It has been all positive. We have been working our tails off since I got here in October.”
Amidst the changes, one thing remains the same: the Lava Bears are once again considered one of the top softball teams in Oregon and in the United States, starting the year ranked No. 2 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll and 14th in the MaxPreps national rankings.
For a team that has won 47 of its last 50 games the past two seasons, Bend isn’t shying away from the high expectations.
“We have it printed on our sweatshirts, ‘Pressure is a privilege,’” said senior catcher Sophia Weathers. “We know what is at stake this season.”
With all the accolades, the Lava Bears come into the season with a little extra fire in their bellies after last season ended in disappointing fashion in the 6A semifinals.
Bend won the Mountain Valley Conference, was the No. 1 seed and playing on its home field with a chance to advance to Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene for the state championship.
But in a pitchers' duel of the highest order between Fisher (one earned run and 21 strikeouts) and Oregon City’s Lily Riley (tossing a one-hit shutout), it was the Pioneers who outlasted the Lava Bears 4-0 in nine innings to reach the final game of the season.
This year, playing in 5A rather than 6A, the plan is to make it one game further and win the whole thing — a feat that has never been accomplished for Bend.
“Everybody wants to win a state championship,” Fisher said. “Getting as close as we did last year, we can only make it one game further. That is what our goal is.”
They have good reasons for that goal. The Bears return Fisher, the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon who is the nation’s top-rated junior by Extra Innings Softball. She is coming off a season in which she posted a 0.46 earned run average while striking out 259 batters in 122 1/3 innings. At the plate, she hit 13 home runs and 14 doubles and scored 50 runs.
Also returning for Bend is senior Gracie Goewey, who led the team with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs last season. Weathers is also back after hitting .380, driving in 25 runs and stealing 18 bases in 19 attempts.
In Friday’s win over the Bowmen, a pair of sophomores put their mark on the first game of the season for the Lava Bears.
Left fielder Lauren Glasser, who had just 14 at bats last season, provided the first run of the season when she hit a laser over the fence in the second inning.
“Lauren really changed the energy,” Weathers said. “That was one of the shifts that happened during the game. That kind of deflated them and we pounced on them.”
Glasser drove in the second run of the game in the fourth inning with a single to center field. Second baseman Taylor Aldrich laid down an RBI squeeze bunt to make it 3-0 in the fourth inning.
“We hadn’t gone against live pitching until (Thursday) so I knew we would probably start off a little slow at the plate,” Ray said. “I think that play lifted the tension a little bit.”
