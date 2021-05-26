SISTERS — No score was kept for the dual meet between Mountain View and Sisters on Tuesday evening at Sisters High School.
Even if it was, both coaches would have felt good about the outcome, no matter what the scoreboard may have shown.
For Mountain View — one of the state’s better wrestling programs in Class 6A coming off of a third-place finish at the state meet in 2020 — the meet at Sisters offered an opportunity for some younger wrestlers to compete in a dual-meet format.
“We've gotten the events for all of our varsity kids, but we haven’t gotten a lot of events for our junior varsity kids,” said Mountain View coach Les Combs. “It is a great way for our guys to get experience in a dual-meet format, just try to give everyone the most chances they can get.”
On the opposing side of the mat was Sisters, a 4A program that is accustomed to competing in multiteam tournaments but not necessarily dual meets. Even though Mountain View did not send their A-team, it was a beneficial evening for the fledgling Sisters program.
“This is good for us because we are a growing program with a young team," said Sisters coach Gary Thorson. "Mountain View is a great 6A program. Les does an unbelievable job with that group. Our guys got to see up close what a championship caliber program looks like, acts like and wrestles like.”
Mountain View won seven of the nine matches. Peter Cole, Jeremiah Reid, Liam Williams, Cameron Myhre and Grant Lemery all won by pin for the Cougars, while Sisters' Carson Brown and Hunter Spor pinned their opponents.
While the state wrestling tournament was underway in late February 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Oregon. Not long after the 2020 state tournament was completed, wrestling became a prohibited sport, due to it being considered full-contact by the Oregon Health Authority.
Wrestlers could not practice against one another. To compete, they would have to travel to a different state.
But wrestlers are now back on the mats across Oregon, allowed to compete without wearing face coverings.
Because of COVID-19, many of the weekend tournaments that are routine during the winter wrestling season will be less common this season, which runs through June 27.
There will be no state wrestling tournament put on by the Oregon School Activities Association to conclude this season, however the Oregon Wrestling Association is organizing a statewide competition based on the results of the culminating-week results.
Even Redmond's Oregon Classic — which attracts teams from across the state to the Deschutes County fairgrounds and is widely considered a dual-meet state tournament — is on hiatus in 2021.
However, this weekend there will be a few of the state's best wrestling teams heading to Redmond for a six-team dual-meet tournament. The event will take place outdoors and under the lights on the Redmond High School football field.
Bend, Cascade, Mountain View, Redmond, Sweet Home and Newberg (arguably Oregon's top 6A team) will be competing. Combs is looking to see how his team stacks up against the state's premier team.
“We are going to go out, get some experience and get throttled,” Combs joked. “But I have some varsity kids that can go with their kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.