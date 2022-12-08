His friends might not want to hear this, but when picking a best buddy, all of Drew Jones’ friends are vying for second.
The top spot belongs to wrestling.
“The sport is my best friend,” said Jones, a senior wrestler at Mountain View. “Since the first day when I was 6 years old.”
Jones is one of the state’s top wrestlers in the middle weight classes. According to his trackwrestling.com profile, he has a 35-6 record, with 22 pins and three technical falls (winning by at least 15 points) through his first three years wrestling for Mountain View.
As a freshman he qualified for the state tournament, but did not place. His sophomore year he finished second in the 126-pound weight class, before finally claiming a state title by winning the 138-pound weight class in thrilling fashion last February as a junior.
“He has been doing it since first grade,” said Mountain View wrestling coach Les Combs, who has been coaching Jones for a decade. “He was one of the kids that you knew was going to be pretty good. He just loved to compete. He liked the idea of competition at a young age. He wasn’t afraid of it. ”
Far more often than not, Jones' matches end with his arm raised in victory. Through all of the wins that he has stacked up during his high school career, there are two losses that helped mold him into the wrestler he is now, and one that will certainly be wrestling at the collegiate level.
One loss gave him confidence, the other gave him focus.
The first came as a sophomore at the Oregon Wrestling Association 6A Championships at Newberg High — the 2021 state tournament held in place of the OSAA tournament that was canceled due to COVID-19. Jones advanced all the way to the 126-pound championship match.
His opponent, Newberg’s Nicky Olmstead, was a familiar one. The two had been facing off since Jones first started wrestling, and every match ended with Olmstead winning in dominating fashion.
But this time around, perhaps there was an irrational confidence to Jones that this would finally be the time that he would get the best of Olmstead.
“He thought he was going to shock the world,” Combs said.
Ultimately, Olmstead had his hand raised after a 6-4 win to claim the title. He didn’t shock the world, but it was the closest Jones had ever come to beating the two-time state champion from Newberg.
“It was a heartbreaker,” Jones said. “But after that my confidence was at a 10.”
Perhaps the loss that had the biggest impact on the wrestler that he would become came last year at the Rose City Championships — the same tournament in which Mountain View is wrestling this weekend.
It would be a disappointing fifth-place finish for Jones at the tournament held at Westview High School outside of Portland.
Jones advanced to the semifinals but would end up losing to Sweet Home’s Jacob Sieminski 6-4, and he felt the referee made a bad call in not awarding him near-fall points in the closing seconds of the match that would have given him the victory to send him to the championship match.
“I got screwed on points,” he said. “But that is part of the sport.”
In the following match in the consolation bracket, Jones got pinned in the first round, giving him his second loss in as many matches. He could not shake the frustration of his semifinal loss.
“I hadn’t been beaten in a while, then I went into my last match and lost because I was focused on the match before,” Jones said. “After that I realized that every match is separate from one another. You don’t focus on matches ahead, you don’t focus on matches behind you. It is a whole new deal.”
After Rose City, Jones would go on to finish fourth at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions — a tournament tougher than the state meet, according to Combs — then would go on to win the Mountain Valley Conference 138-pound weight class to qualify for the state championships for a third time.
One thing that is taught in the Mountain View wrestling room, Combs said, is to not let winning or losing interfere with improving. And if there was an area that Jones needed to refine, it was improving from the bottom position.
After a sudden victory in the 138-pound semifinals, Jones was once again in the 6A state title match held at Sandy High School. With 11 seconds left, West Linn’s Charles Spinning was on top of Jones with a one-point lead, appearing all too certain to send Jones to the second step on the podium for the second straight year.
But Spinning got out of position and Jones capitalized, reversing him and putting him on his back in the closing seconds to win the state championship.
“I couldn’t let (losing) happen again,” Jones said. “I rolled him through and put him on his back — the whole place went nuts, it was great.”
The competitiveness that Combs saw when Jones was in elementary school was able to turn the course of the match in the final seconds.
“It was emblematic, he wasn’t going to lose,” Combs said. “It was a personal belief that he could do it. From a competitive standpoint, his will was the deciding factor of the match.”
With a state title now under his belt, Jones in his senior season hopes to place in two out-of-state tournaments — the Sierra Nevada Classic in Nevada and the Rollie Lane Tournament in Idaho — before making the climb to the top step once again at the state meet in late February.
Said Jones: “Being a two-time state champion and wrestling in college is the goal.”
