The Reser's Tournament of Champions is much like the state wrestling meet, but instead of different classifications, it is just one giant tournament featuring the state’s top grapplers.
Over the weekend at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, two Central Oregon wrestlers, La Pine's Tyson Flack and Mountain View's Jackson Potts, won their weight classes in the state’s toughest wrestling tournament.
The 106-pound Flack became the first La Pine wrestler to win an individual title at the Tournament of Champions, pinning Dallas freshman Carsen Atterbury in the first round to claim the lightweight title. Flack wrestled four matches and won all four by pins, three of them coming in the first round.
Potts needed extra time to emerge victorious in the 160-pound weight class against Scappoose’s Ben Rintoul. In the final seconds of extra time he scored the winning take-down to be crowned champion.
Mountain View, one of the favorites to win the Class 5A title at Portland's Memorial Coliseum later this month, was the highest finishing 5A team with 148 points. Redmond also cracked the top 10, finishing eighth with 112.5 team points.
Nineteen additional Central Oregon wrestlers found their way onto the six-person podium at the tournament.
Mountain View’s Drew Jones finished second in the 132-pound weight class. Crook County’s Alberto Flores (120) and Gavin Sandoval (160), Redmond’s Ansen Widing (126), La Pine’s Landyn Philpott (132), and Mountain View's Andrew Worthington (138) and Liam Byrne (170) all finished third.
Crook County’s Chance Yancy (106), and Redmond’s Billy Jackson (120) and Ashton Fields (285) finished fourth. Taking fifth was Redmond’s Ryder Lee (113) and Joseph Downing (145), Mountain View’s Tracston Santos (126) and Angel Valenzuela (195), and Culver’s Kelin Abbas (152).
Rounding out the podium finishing sixth was Culver’s Cole Roff (106), Bend High’s Finn Schuller (152), La Pine’s Garrett Forbes (160) and Crook County's Jesse Wood (220).
Also this past weekend 17 girls wrestlers from Central Oregon qualified for the state wrestling tournament at the Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 24-25. Between the 6A/5A Special District 2 and the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2, there were five district champions from Central Oregon.
At the 4A/3A/2A/1A meet at Cottage Grove High School, La Pine had three wrestlers, Julietta Leal (130), Riley Allison (145) and defending state champion Kira Kerr (155) win their weight classes, as did Crook County’s 120-pounder MaKenna Duran.
Crook County’s Chalis Buechart (2nd, 100) and Lillimae Brumble (2nd, 130), La Pine’s Cortanie Hendry (4th, 100) and Jade Seymour (2nd, 125), Culver’s Gabby Torres (3rd, 125) and Hensley Wachter (4th, 130), and Madras’ Ashly Dennis (2nd, 235) all qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top four of their weight classes.
Redmond had a pair of district champions at the 6A/5A Special District 2 meet at West Albany High School in 110-pounder Mia Pedersen and 140-pounder MacKenzie Shearon. Redmond is also sending second-place finisher Maralise Benson (170) to the state meet.
Also qualifying for the state meet was Mountain View’s Rianne Korish (2nd, 115), Bend High’s Rickie Dean (3rd, 120) and Sarah Witts (2nd, 190), along with Ridgeview’s Kira Gregory (3rd, 135).
