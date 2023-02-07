The Reser's Tournament of Champions is much like the state wrestling meet, but instead of different classifications, it is just one giant tournament featuring the state’s top grapplers.

Over the weekend at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, two Central Oregon wrestlers, La Pine's Tyson Flack and Mountain View's Jackson Potts, won their weight classes in the state’s toughest wrestling tournament.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.