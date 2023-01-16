REDMOND — The chance to repeat as the 3A champions at the Oregon Classic came to a disappointing end for the La Pine wrestling team when it was disqualified for using a wrestler who weighed in heavier than the weight class in which he competed.
Hawks coach Aaron Flack said he believes there was an error made during weigh-ins and the wrong, heavier weight, was written down.
“People make mistakes,” Flack said. “I had no proof where I could point to that they wrote down the wrong weight. The weigh-in sheet said he was overweight.”
The Oregon Classic, an annual dual meet tournament held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center this past weekend, allows for a 4-pound difference. Meaning, wrestlers in the 138-pound weight class can weigh in at 142 and still be eligible to compete in 138.
The weight written down on the sheet for the wrestler in question was 142.2 pounds, which is above the limit, but can be challenged — and would have been challenged by Flack, he said — with another scale or weigh-in attempt because the margin is so close.
But during the weight-in process, according to Flack, there was no indication that the wrestler, who had successfully weighed in at 138 pounds at each tournament this season, had not met the weight requirement for the weight class.
“There was nothing said,” Flack said. “No star, no highlight. He just went right on through like all the kids on the team.”
The Bulletin reached out to officials at the Oregon Classic, but did not hear back as of Monday evening.
Typically at tournaments, Flack said, the wrestlers' weights are written on their shoulders at weigh-ins. Early Friday morning when the Hawks had their initial weigh-in, their weights were not written on their shoulders, just in the weigh-in packets. Later weigh-ins at the tournament had the weights written on the wrestlers' shoulders.
But it took an entire day of wrestling for the team to find out that it was using an ineligible wrestler. La Pine breezed through its three matches Friday, beating Rainier, North Valley and Riverside in convincing fashion to advance to Saturday’s eight-team championship bracket.
After the third match on Friday, Flack became aware of the ineligible wrestler, and the initial ruling by the Oregon School Activities Association was that the wrestler's points would be forfeited and given to the other team. Even with the 12-point swing, the Hawks easily won the dual.
The Hawks then wrestled their quarterfinal matchup Saturday afternoon, which they won over Warrenton to advance to the semifinals. Shortly after winning, Flack was called over to speak to the Oregon Classic officials.
He was then told that the standard operating procedure for wrestling with an ineligible wrestler was to forfeit the entire dual, not just the match in which the ineligible wrestler competed.
That meant that La Pine had officially lost its previous three duals Friday, and would not be able to wrestle in the championship bracket on Saturday. La Pine’s time at the Oregon Classic was done, Warrenton advanced, the 3A bracket was redrawn on the fly and Harrisburg ultimately beat Burns to claim the title.
“It was tough to sit the team down and tell them that we can no longer wrestle, can’t move on to the semis and that our tournament was over,” Flack said. “That was the hardest part was telling my team that.
“Our kids didn’t deserve that. That was one of our team goals was to win the Oregon Classic. It was an unfortunate circumstance that happened.”
Outrageous!
