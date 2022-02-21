High school wrestling district tournaments were staged this past weekend and the state tournament brackets are now filled with Oregon's top wrestlers.
Both Culver and La Pine — widely considered the favorites to win their respective classification's state titles — claimed district team championships. The Bulldogs and Hawks joined Crook County, which won its district title last week, to make it three Central Oregon teams to win district titles. And 50 more local wrestlers qualified as individuals for the state tournaments being held this weekend across the state.
For the 21st straight year, Culver won its district championship and did so in convincing fashion on Saturday, finishing with 359 points in the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 tournament at Adrian High School near the Oregon-Idaho border. Second-place Elgin had only 138 points.
The Bulldogs had 11 wrestlers reach the final round, with five of them — Debren Sanabria (113 pounds), Noel Navarro (120), Kelin Abbas (145), Isaiah Toomer (160) and Wiley Johnson (285) — winning individual titles.
Culver — the reigning 2A/1A state champion that has won seven of the last eight state team titles — will host the 2A/1A state tournament on Saturday. The Bulldogs will have 15 wrestlers spread across the 14 weight classes.
In Class 3A Special District 1, there are two teams that are viewed as title contenders at this Saturday's state tournament — La Pine and Burns.
But at the district meet at Nyssa High last week, also near the Oregon-Idaho border, the Hawks put on a dominating performance to capture the title with 381.5 points, well ahead of Burns’ 263.5.
La Pine's Landyn Philpott (120), Devon Kerr (132), Dylan Mann (138), Garrett Forbes (160), Cache Montgomery (170) and Dylan Hankey (195) all won their weight classes. Eight additional Hawks qualified for the 3A state tournament, which will be held at La Pine High School on Saturday.
At the 6A Mountain Valley Conference championship at West Salem on Saturday, Mountain View finished second behind conference-champion Sprague, while Bend High finished third.
Three Cougars — Scout Santos (113), Drew Jones (138) and Jackson Potts (145) — claimed MVC titles, and an additional nine Mountain View wrestlers punched their tickets to the 6A state tournament this Saturday and Sunday at Sandy High School.
While Bend High did not have a district title winner, Eric Larwin (106), Sean Craven (132) and Geiner Harpole (145) all advanced to the championship round, and six other Lava Bear wrestlers qualified for the state meet.
