PRINEVILLE — With 474 points, five weight-class champions and 16 others qualifying for the state tournament, Crook County captured the Class 5A Intermountain Conference wrestling title over the weekend at Crook County High School.
The three Central Oregon wrestling teams from the IMC finished 1-2-3 in the team standings. Redmond finished second with 406 points, sending 16 wrestlers to the state meet, and Ridgeview finished third with 172.5 points, sending seven wrestlers to state.
Of the 14 weight classes, 10 of them were won by either a Cowboy, a Panther or a Raven.
Crook County got championship results from Landon Lavey (113-pound weight class), Tucker Bonner (120), Robert Lacey (126), Brayden Duke (170) and Ray Solis (195). Redmond’s Billy Jackson (106), Junior Downing (145) and Dylan Lee (160) won their weight classes, and Ridgeview had two wrestlers claim IMC titles in Daniel Jaramillo (152) and Joseph Martin (220).
The top four placers in each weight class qualified for the Class 5A state tournament scheduled for Feb. 26 at Ridgeview High School.
Sisters and Madras competed in the 4A Special District 4 championships over the weekend at Sisters High School, where the White Buffaloes and Outlaws finished third and fifth, respectively.
Madras and Sisters are sending a combined 12 wrestlers to the 4A state tournament set for Feb. 26 at Cascade High School in Turner.
Only two local wrestlers won individual titles, and they come from the same school and the same family. Madras’ Cael White and brother Reece White each claimed titles, as Cael won the 160 weight class and Reece won the 182 title.
The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for the 4A state tournament and the White Buffaloes had six additional qualifiers, while the Outlaws had four additional state qualifiers.
For a complete list of Central Oregon state qualifiers from the 5A IMC and 4A SD4 district meets, see Scoreboard, Page A8.
