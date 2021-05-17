Competition for high school sports usually held during the winter in Oregon begins this week, bringing its own set of pandemic-related challenges as the games, matches and meets move indoors.
The goal is to cram as many events into a truncated six-week season as possible while keeping everyone safe, and school officials are doing their best to make that happen. Federal, state, county and school district mandates have to be navigated to make sure everyone is playing by the rules.
Boys and girls basketball, swimming and wrestling get their time in the spotlight while still overlapping with normal spring sports, which are finishing their seasons this week.
Athletes and coaches will be required to wear protective masks at all times, and the number of spectators allowed inside are based on the COVID-19 risk level of the counties in which the schools reside.
As of Monday, Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties were all at high risk level, which allows for 10% capacity indoors.
Basketball in Central Oregon starts Tuesday with eight games involving local teams. Notable games in boys basketball Tuesday include Crook County at Mountain View at 7 p.m. and Bend at Redmond at 6:30 p.m. The girls basketball Tuesday slate includes Mountain View at Crook County at 6:30 p.m. and Culver at Trinity Lutheran at 5 p.m.
In wrestling, dual meets are scheduled in Central Oregon throughout the week. On Saturday, Sisters will host the Central Oregon Officials wrestling tournament, which includes 18 teams, most from Central Oregon.
In swimming, the first meet on the schedule for Central Oregon teams is the Bend City Meet 1 at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center on Saturday, which includes Bend and Mountain View.
Practices for winter sports began last week. Many teams don't have their full complement of players because some of those athletes are still participating in baseball, softball, track and field, tennis or golf.
Basketball will see a few changes this coming season.
One of the most noticeable is that game officials won't be touching the ball, so there will be no jump-balls at the beginning of games. If there's overtime, a coin will be flipped to determine the first possession of the extra period.
Three sanitized balls will be kept on the bench so that they can be substituted into games during timeouts or between quarters. Also, all timeouts will be extended by 30 seconds.
A change in the state of Oregon's protocols earlier this month allowed for full contact for indoor sports.
The "winter" prep sports season is scheduled to run through June 27.
