The wins have continued to roll in the first week of the season, but the Bend High volleyball team is still on the trail to find its identity in the early season.
In all five of their tournaments and matches so far, the Lava Bears have yet to lose a set. But Thursday evening's victory against Crook County did not come easy, although it followed a similar result in a 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-18) win.
“I think (Crook County was) more scrappy and they wanted it a lot more than we did,” said junior outside hitter Chloe LeLuge. “It was hard for us to get our groove on and pretty much that whole game we didn’t have that flow.”
For the Cowgirls, the match against the Lava Bears was a challenge that could help accelerate the learning curve, as they are a young team and also have high expectations this season.
“It is always nice to play a faster game, it is good for my kids to do that,” said Crook County coach Kristy Struck. “My girls played great. We still have a lot of improvements to make. We have a young team that is working really hard. But we are working hard in practice and it is showing on the court.”
The Lava Bears enter this season as serious contenders for a state title. The last time they were a 5A team, they won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. Last year they captured a Mountain Valley Conference title, advanced to the 6A semifinals and brought home a third-place state trophy.
Bend lost several of its key players from last year’s team, including its two first-team all-MVC middle blockers in Marley Hardgrave and libero Marin Montagne, along with seniors Alyssa Hicks, Abby Francis and Gracie Piper.
There is still a strong core returning for the Lava Bears in seniors Taylor Clark, Jillian Stein and Natalie Reveles. LeLuge is the lone all-state honoree from last year’s squad, and she is taking on a bigger role this season.
“It is different being on the court more,” said LeLuge, who had 17 kills against the Cowgirls. “But I like it because I feel like I can connect more with the girls. But I also kinda miss being on the bench, and cheering the team on is a fun part of it.”
Even with the roster turnover, when the OSAA preseason coaches poll came out last week, the Lava Bears were at the top of the 5A field with seven of the 10 first-place votes.
But while the season is just a little more than a week old, there is work off the court that needs to be done for Bend High to reach its potential.
“It is up to the girls, it is the girls who have to want and have to come together,” said Bend High volleyball coach Kristin Cooper. “They are realizing how much they need to get here early, talk about their goals, get their head in the game and not just be so scattered. That was our big lesson tonight.”
Bend was not the only team on the court Thursday that is going through a classification change. Crook County has moved from 5A, where the volleyball team twice made it to the state tournament, back down to 4A and into the Tri-Valley Conference.
“It is a different league, different competition,” Struck said. “I have no idea what to expect, so we will see how it goes.”
