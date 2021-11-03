Ridgeview and Sisters each won home matches Tuesday night to advance to the state volleyball semifinals.
The Ravens (the No. 4 seed in Class 5A) defeated No. 5 Churchill of Eugene 3-1 (25-20, 25-21, 27-25) to reach the 5A tournament site at Hillsboro's Liberty High School, where they will take on No. 1 West Albany at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to the championship game Saturday against either No. 7 Wilsonville or No. 3 Crescent Valley.
The Outlaws (the No. 1 seed in Class 4A) beat No. 9 Siuslaw 3-1 (25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20) to advance to the 4A tournament site at Corvallis High School, where they will face No. 13 Philomath at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner moves on to the championship match Saturday against either No. 3 Valley Catholic or No. 2 Cascade.
Ridgeview coach Randy Viggiano said she was excited for her players to make the state tournament site after not getting to play in a postseason last year due to the pandemic.
"I feel like they would have made the state tournament last year and didn't get that opportunity because of COVID," Viggiano said. "More than anything else I'm just so excited that they get this experience, especially for my seniors."
She said the match against the Lancers was a battle, but a service run by Jenna Albrecht helped Ridgeview win the first set. The Ravens jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the second set and hung on, then narrowly escaped in the third set for the sweep.
"You could read it on their faces in that third set," Viggiano said. "They were excited. The match, at the end, by both teams, they left everything on the court.
"And we had a great parent and community turnout. For our seniors' last game in their home gym, they went out feeling pretty great."
Albrecht finished with 10 kills, five aces and five digs. Ellie Owen had 10 kills and Madison Vaughn had five kills, four aces and 14 digs.
Sisters coach Rory Rush said the win over Siuslaw was not the prettiest, but the Outlaws came through when they needed to, and now they are in the state semifinals.
"It's something we've been working for all season," Rush said. "This group has definitely had their ups and down, and so to be able to be part of the final four, and have three league schools in the final four is pretty awesome, too."
Philomath and Cascade are both in the 4A Oregon West Conference with Sisters.
In Tuesday's win, Gracie Vohs led the Outlaws with 21 kills, and Bre White and Sydney Myhre each had 11 kills.
The Outlaws defeated Philomath twice this season.
"They are definitely gunning to knock us out," Rush said. "But I feel like we have the talent and we have the girls in the right places. We just need to put all the pieces together to push forward and finish it."
