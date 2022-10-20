REDMOND — Ridgeview volleyball coach Kurtis Bower admitted he was nervous coming into the season taking over a program with a long history of not only making the playoffs, but advancing to state tournaments.
After the regular season came to an end Wednesday night with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-16) sweep of Mountain View, the Ravens are right back where they usually are — in the playoffs and a win away from advancing to the 5A state tournament.
“I knew I had a great team coming in,” Bower said. “But getting it to a point where we are getting to the playoffs and having that goal in mind, and to finally getting there and achieving it is kind of surreal.”
Perhaps just as, if not more, important is how the Ridgeview players feel entering the postseason. They believe they are playing their best volleyball of the season.
“I feel like everything is coming together,” said senior outside hitter Madie Vaughn. “I think we are ready to go into the playoffs because we have played a lot of the toughest teams in all these tournaments. We are ready to go out there and give it everything we have got.”
While Ridgeview had a second-place finish in the Intermountain Conference behind IMC-champion Bend High and will be in contention to host a playoff match once the brackets are finalized, neither Bower nor Vaughn would say that it has been a smooth ride for the Ravens this season.
The year started off with three consecutive losses and when playing in tournaments against some of the state’s top competition nearly every weekend of the season, the Ravens struggled.
With the regular season winding down, Ridgeview met in the team room for what Vaughn called a “come to Jesus moment” to get everyone on the same page as they embarked on another run to the postseason.
“We talked about what needed to be fixed and then we went out and executed,” Vaughn said. “A lot of things went unsaid. We just had a sit-down talk and realized that we have the postseason coming and that we need to turn it on.”
Out of the meeting, players wrote down mission statements and reiterated the goals for the team, which was coming off a third-place finish at last year’s 5A state tournament.
“It is just a reminder of all the principles we want to use in our game,” Vaughn said. “We don’t want to forget that when we are playing.”
What became evident though the meetings was that the team was going through perhaps some self-doubt on the court, especially in matches against tougher opponents.
“Our team is so talented and has so much potential,” Vaughn said. “We just need to believe in ourselves. I feel like in games we started getting frazzled when things weren't going our way. It comes down to being confident and believing that we can do it.”
The belief is now there that this team can make another run though the postseason as it has in recent years. The IMC, which is also sending Bend and Summit to the postseason, wrapped up its regular season well before the rankings freeze on Tuesday and the playoff brackets are released.
“We want to go to state and win state,” Bower said. “I want to enjoy the experience and take it all in and do the best that I can for these girls.”
