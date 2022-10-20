REDMOND — Ridgeview volleyball coach Kurtis Bower admitted he was nervous coming into the season taking over a program with a long history of not only making the playoffs, but advancing to state tournaments.

After the regular season came to an end Wednesday night with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-16) sweep of Mountain View, the Ravens are right back where they usually are — in the playoffs and a win away from advancing to the 5A state tournament.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.