REDMOND — Heading into its final nonleague match, the Ridgeview volleyball team needed a win to feel good about.
And that is exactly what the Ravens got Wednesday night when they swept Churchill in straight sets in their final tune-up match before starting Intermountain Conference play next Wednesday.
In a rematch of last year’s Class 5A quarterfinal match, the Ravens made quick work of the Lancers of the Midwestern League, winning all three sets by double digits (25-13, 25-15, 25-14).
“It was nice to win a playoff grudge match and dominate more than we did last year,” said senior outside hitter Madie Vaughn. “It felt good to get back to winning at our home court.”
The Ravens (2-3 overall) are now on a two-game winning streak heading into IMC play following a slow start to the season during which they lost their first three games. But the win over the Lancers (0-4) was a good sign moving forward for last season’s 5A semifinal squad.
“We were trying to make a statement before going into our league schedule,” said Ridgeview coach Kurtis Bower. “We want to go into it with a lot of momentum.”
In more ways than one, the 2022 season brought some major changes to the Ridgeview volleyball program. Randi Viggiano, who had coached Ridgeview volleyball since 2018, stepped into the school’s athletic director role this fall.
Now Bower takes over a program that between 2018 and 2021 won 80 of its 99 matches, went to the 5A state tournament each possible year, advanced to two state title games and won it all in 2019.
“It was a little scary, but (Viggiano) has been a great mentor and she is here for me, to push me and to motivate me to build my own program,” Bower said.
“The hardest part has been the girls buying into me and earning their respect,” Bower added. “After these wins, I think that will help out.”
The coaching change came as a bit of a surprise for the players, but they were quickly ready to get back to work for the upcoming season.
“When everyone has the same goal and the same dream, it doesn’t matter the circumstance,” Vaughn said. “We are all coming together really nicely.”
After the Bend and Redmond schools split conferences prior to the 2018 season, Ridgeview dominated the IMC, winning three league titles.
Even with Bend, Mountain View, Summit and Caldera rejoining the IMC, the Ravens do not want to give up the conference crown without a fight.
“They are tough teams for sure,” said junior outside hitter Ellie Owen. “But we are ready for the challenge.”
Vaughn said the team was excited for the addition of the Bend schools — especially since a lot of the players from both the Bend and Redmond schools play together on the club volleyball circuit.
“I feel like this league is going to push us so much further, especially with this young team,” Vaughn said. "We are going to reach our potential so much faster.”
