REDMOND — Three sets was all it took for Ridgeview to recapture the Class 5A Intermountain Conference volleyball title Tuesday night against Crook County.
It is the Ravens' third IMC title in four years, reclaiming it from the Cowgirls, who won the conference during the pandemic-shortened season last spring.
“We worked really hard for it,” said senior libero Kylee Rost. “I hope everyone appreciates how cool it is to be IMC champs. Especially after last year when we lost to Crook County for the IMC, so that makes it even better.”
In a clash between two of the top teams in Class 5A, the 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-16) final score did not show how close the match was. Each of the three sets were close, as Crook County held a lead in all three sets at one point before the Ravens were finally able to pull away from the short-handed Cowgirls.
“They gave us a run each time,” said Ridgeview coach Randi Viggiano. “Crook County hustled, we matched their hustle, and at the end of the day we got the job done. It feels really good.”
Both the Ravens (13-4 overall, 9-0 IMC) and the Cowgirls (13-7, 7-2) are headed to the postseason. Crook County will have a tough test against Redmond on Thursday with playoff-seeding implications, while Ridgeview, with a conference title in its back pocket, will enter its final match of the regular season still with a goal to accomplish.
“We want an undefeated conference championship,” said Viggiano, adding that the Ravens went unbeaten in IMC play in 2019 and ended up with a state title. “Then we get a week of practice to work and fine tune some of the little things and get better. Now we get to host a playoff game, which is amazing.”
Also sealing a conference title Tuesday evening was Bend High, which clinched the program's first Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference championship since it joined in 2018.
The Lava Bears did so with a three set sweep of West Salem (25-23, 25-19, 25-15) at Bend High.
“We haven’t earned (a conference title) at Bend High since joining the conference,” said Bears coach Kristin Cooper. “They worked really hard for it. It was exciting to celebrate the last game and celebrate with them on their senior night.”
The Lava Bears (19-2, 13-0) will enter their final match against South Salem undefeated and riding a 35-set winning streak in conference play. The last time Bend High dropped a set came in the second set of its second conference match against Summit on Sept. 7.
“We never as a team made that a focus,” said Cooper on the streak of set wins. “But once we have gone this far, we thought, ‘Let's keep it going.'”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Lava Bears were ranked No. 2 in the OSAA rankings, which would give them a home-court advantage throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Bend is aiming for another first-time accomplishment. Since joining the 6A ranks, the Lava Bears have yet to make the eight-team state tournament.
“We are trying to finish up the league and are excited with what is ahead," Cooper said. "We haven’t hit that last goal (of making the state tournament). We really want to do that this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.