No. 1 Sisters got its postseason started right with a 3-0 sweep of Marist, of Eugene, on Saturday at Sisters High School in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball playoffs.
In front of a packed home crowd, the Outlaws won 25-21, 21-14, 21-9 to advance to host No. 9 Siuslaw in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday night, time to be determined. The winner will advance to the 4A state tournament site at Corvallis High School Nov. 5-6.
“We had a little bit of a slow start, but finally decided to play our game and won pretty easily,” said Sisters coach Rory Rush. “I thought we played really well. This group is a young group. Last year was a weird year without state, so I only have a couple girls who have played anything outside of a regular season. So there were some nerves. Being there with the crowd they got a little emotional and out of sorts. But we settled down and played great. We passed well, hit well, and served really well.”
Gracie Vohs led Sisters with 14 kills, Sydney Myhre added eight kills and Gracelyn Myhre finished with seven kills. Hannah Fendall had 24 assists.
Sisters defeated Siuslaw earlier this season at the Sisters tournament, so Rush said the Outlaws are confident going into Tuesday’s quarterfinal match.
“They’re very well coached and well disciplined so we’ll have to be on our ‘A’ game,” Rush said of Siuslaw, which is in Florence. “We want to start strong and play at our tempo. There’s a little bit of confidence going in for us, since we have seen them before.”
The OSAA changed the state volleyball tournament format this season across all classifications so that the final four teams, rather than the final eight, earn a trip to the state tournament site.
That just gives the Outlaws another home match.
“It is nice to have that quarterfinal game at home,” Rush said.
“We play so much better in front of our home fans. It’s always nice to have the home-court advantage. Us being so far away, we don’t have a lot of fans who travel. So we’re looking forward to it.”
Eight other volleyball teams from Central Oregon competed in state playoff matches on Saturday:
Class 6A: Bend High advances
In the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, No. 2 Bend High easily defeated No. 15 Mountainside, of Beaverton, 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-23) at Bend High to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Lava Bears will host No. 7 Oregon City on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Marley Hardgrave led Bend with 12 kills, four blocks and two aces. Chloe LeLuge added seven kills, and Marin Montagne had 17 digs.
“It was a lot of fun,” Bend coach Kristin Cooper said. “We had our crowd in their Halloween costumes and we had a lot of support.”
A home win on Tuesday night and the Bears will advance to the final four at the 6A tournament site at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Nov. 5-6.
“We’re excited with our crowd and our home court,” Cooper said.
No. 17 Summit fell at No. 1 West Linn 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-17) in a 6A first-round playoff, ending the Storm's season.
5A: Ridgeview advances
In the Class 5A state playoffs, No. 4 Ridgeview defeated No. 13 Thurston at home 3-0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-13) to advance to the second round. The Ravens will host No. 5 Churchill on Tuesday in a quarterfinal match.
No. 11 Redmond lost at No. 6 Silverton 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22) in the first round to end the season for the Panthers.
No. 10 Crook County fell at No. 7 Wilsonville 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-17), ending the Cowgirls’ season.
Class 3A: La Pine out
No. 15 La Pine fell to No. 2 Burns 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-17) in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs to end the season for the Hawks.
Class 2A: Culver falls
No. 14 Culver lost at No. 3 Monroe 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-12) in the first round of the 2A state playoffs to end the season for the Bulldogs.
Class 1A: Central Christian out
No. 15 Central Christian fell to No. 2 St. Paul 3-1, ending the Tigers’ season. Set scores were unavailable.
