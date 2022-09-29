For a team with a near-perfect record, hard-fought victories have been hard to come by for the Bend High volleyball team.
A 3-1 (23-25, 26-24, 25-9, 25-18) win over Ridgeview Wednesday night, in which two sets required late rallies to secure a match victory, was a hurdle the Lava Bears needed to clear as they enter the second half of 5A Intermountain Conference play.
Bend had played a couple of close matches over the weekend at the South Albany State Preview tournament, including a 2-0 loss to 5A contender Wilsonville, where they just could not land the knockout punches. So the emphasis leading into Wednesday's doubleheader against Caldera and Ridgeview was to find ways to win.
“We have been trying so hard to get those final points,” said Bend junior outside hitter Chloe LeLuge. “And after doing it in the second set, we got through that mental block.”
Added senior outside hitter Jill Stein: "We finally won and closed a game, that was nice."
In all its nontournament matches, Bend (11-1 overall, 5-0 IMC) wasn’t just undefeated, but had yet to lose a single set. That was until the opening set of Wednesday’s tilt against Ridgeview (6-6, 4-1), held at Caldera High.
The Ravens and the Lava Bears, both third-place finishers at the state tournament in different classifications last season, entered their first meeting against one another undefeated.
“We have been watching (Ridgeview) and they have been playing really good,” Stein said. “So we were expecting that it was going to be good competition.”
And it was just that.
Having already swept Caldera in straight sets less than 30 minutes before facing Bend, Ridgeview outlasted the Lava Bears in the first set, taking a set that was tied at 12 and turning it into a 25-23 win.
After handing Bend its first set loss of the year, Ridgeview nearly stole the second. While the Lava Bears held a modest lead for most of the set, the Ravens rallied to tie the set 20-20, then take a 23-21 lead before Bend stormed back for the 26-24 win.
Digging out of a late hole to steal a win was a welcoming sign for the Lava Bears moving forward.
“We were finally able to find that final push in the second game,” said Bend High coach Kristin Cooper. “To find a way to win close matches was an important lesson for us to learn.”
“Getting that win was all about finding your teammates and just knowing that you are all in it together and trusting each other fully,” LeLuge said.
Perhaps Ridgeview was somewhat tired, having already played a match earlier, or perhaps the Lava Bears found a groove, because they turned an 8-4 lead into a 25-9 dominating win in the third set to take control of the match.
“Once we figured out how to push through that second game, it carried over to the third game and we were able to continue the momentum," LeLuge said.
Ridgeview has earned the reputation of being a scrappy and difficult team to play and that proved to be true in the fourth set. The Ravens held a 15-12 lead in the fourth, but once again, Bend found a way to scrap out the final 13 points to win the fourth set 25-18 and seal the match victory.
“They have that really good team connectedness,” Stein said of Ridgeview. “They just know who to feed, where to put the ball. They are super smart offensively, that is just something that we haven’t played against yet. That was new.”
It won't be long before the Lava Bears and Ravens square off again. They will face each other next Wednesday in a doubleheader with Redmond High before Bend hosts its annual Clearwater Classic on Oct. 8, when some of the state's top teams will play in Central Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.