The first goal was crossed off the to-do list for the Bend High volleyball team Wednesday night.
With a pair of three-set sweeps of Caldera (25-12, 25-17, 25-14) and Mountain View (25-13, 25-17, 25-5), the Lava Bears claimed the Intermountain Conference title, marking the second-consecutive season they won their league.
“The goal from the beginning of the season while training this summer was to be league champions,” said senior setter Taylor Clark. “We finally did it and it is really awesome.”
The Lava Bears (17-2 overall, 9-0 IMC) breezed by Caldera (3-17, 1-8) then pulled away from two tight sets against Mountain View (8-12, 4-5) before closing out Wednesday’s doubleheader with a tour de force final set, getting to match point with a 21-point advantage before ultimately winning the final set 25-5 over their rival.
“It feels like you are unstoppable,” Clark said. “Especially when it's the final set, it feels good to win like that.”
A win in the Lava Bears’ regular season finale next week against Summit would make for consecutive undefeated league seasons — one in the 5A IMC this season and last fall in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference. Bend was 14-0 last year in the MVC and this season has won all nine of its IMC matches with one remaining.
“The eight seniors have given me their best,” said Bend coach Kristin Cooper after a successful sweep on Senior Night. “It shows when you have a successful regular season like this. I am proud of them.”
With the regular season coming to an end next Wednesday in the IMC, the playoff picture is nearly set. Bend obviously clinched a spot as the conference champion, while Ridgeview and Summit have locked in the final two automatic qualifying spots.
That leaves Mountain View, which split its doubleheader Wednesday night with a 3-1 (25-16, 19-25, 25-16, 25-12) win over Caldera before getting swept in three sets by Bend. As of Thursday afternoon, the Cougars were ranked 17th in the OSAA rankings, right on the bubble of snagging one of the two at-large bids for the 16-team 5A bracket.
An upset in its final match against Ridgeview would go a long way in helping the Cougars' cause.
“If we beat Ridgeview in our next game, then we may have a chance,” said Mountain View junior Avery Andrews. “But we have to beat Ridgeview to have a chance at that.”
With its first goal out of the way, Bend now turns its attention to winning the program’s third state title and first since 2017. The Lava Bears came close last season, falling in the 6A semifinals and finishing third.
But last year’s run, even though they came up just short, was beneficial for this year’s team.
“It was an awesome experience,” Clark said. “We got to play against higher competition and that will prepare us better.”
After next Wednesday’s final regular season match, there will be a 10-day break before the first round of the Class 5A playoffs begin on Oct. 29.
“I’ve always said I want to be playing our best at the end of October,” Cooper said. “We are almost there.”
