SISTERS — When state athletic classifications realigned a year ago, shifting several schools and programs to different levels of competition, Sisters was one of the schools to make a move. The high school shifted from Class 4A down to 3A, and moved from the Oregon West Conference into the Mountain Valley Conference.

The Sisters volleyball program, which had been a dominant 4A program for years, was seen as a heavy favorite to claim its seventh state championship by moving down a level in competition. But as the No. 1 seed in the 3A volleyball field, Sisters was upset in the semifinals by Valley Catholic.

