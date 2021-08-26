It seemed like only a matter of time before Bend High volleyball would begin making noise around the state at the highest classification.
The Lava Bears, winners of the 2016 and 2017 Class 5A state titles, have entered the conversation as one of Oregon's top teams in Class 6A. In the recent Oregon School Activities Association preseason coaches poll, Bend was ranked fourth behind only Jesuit, Central Catholic and West Linn.
There are a number of reasons why Bend is viewed as a tough team in 2021. Senior Alyssa Hicks pointed to the home-court advantage at the Bend High gym— where the Lava Bears have lost only one non-tournament match in the past two seasons. Senior middle blocker Marley Hardgrave noted the competitiveness and heart that the team has shown.
Then there is the advantage of height in the middle, which head coach Kristin Cooper mentioned. Hardgrave and Gracie Piper, another senior middle blocker, each eclipse 6-feet tall, with Hardgrave listed at 6-foot-4.
“I don’t think I have had two solid middles like that in a long, long time,” Cooper said. “That certainly helps to have some good offense in there and we have some depth. Hopefully it is a good season.”
In what should be another strong fall for volleyball in Central Oregon — Summit came in sixth in the poll, with Ridgeview No. 3 and Crook County No. 5 in 5A, and Sisters No. 2 in 4A — the Lava Bears are hoping to break through and make their first 6A tournament appearance.
Since making the jump to 6A, Bend has been knocking on the door of the final site of the state tournament held at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, reaching the second round of the state playoffs twice. However, each time the Lava Bears lost matches that would have sent them to Hillsboro.
“My sophomore year we lost in the second round and it was just a bad game,” said senior Marin Montagne, recalling the playoff loss to Sheldon in 2019. “I watched the tournament that year and it was super fun with all the energy. I would love to be a part of it. That is the goal.”
In the pandemic-shortened season last spring, the Lava Bears won 10 of their 11 matches, including two of three against rival Summit. They also swept Mountain View and defeated Ridgeview and Sisters in the localized schedule.
Returning to a full Mountain Valley Conference season, where four of the teams — Bend, Summit, South Salem and Sprague — are in the preseason top-10, is an exciting change of pace for the Lava Bears.
“After a COVID season I felt like I missed out on something,” Hardgrave said. “I’m excited to play new teams. Now we get to play Sprague and South Salem and all those teams.”
Entering the first tournament of the season Friday at Mountain View, Cooper said her team is ready to compete.
“Last fall it was sporadic workouts,” Cooper said. “Being able to work out with them all summer and them coming back in shape, they are now steps above what we were able to do in practice compared to last February. That has been a difference.”
Being ranked in the top five could add pressure to a program still hoping to break through and take the next step.
But Hicks, a senior setter, does not see it that way.
"It makes us even more excited to start the season," Hicks said. "We are just going to be pushing harder than ever to get to state. It would be amazing to know that even when we moved up that we pushed ourselves into something that should be difficult. It would be nice to go out with a bang."
