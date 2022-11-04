Crook County's Lillimae Brumble, center, strikes the ball during a match against Marshfield in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state volleyball championships at Springfield High School in Springfield Friday morning.
Sisters' Gracelyn Myhre, left, strikes the ball against St. Mary's in the quarterfinals of the 3A state volleyball tournament at Springfield High School in Springfield on Friday.
Chris Pietsch/For The Bulletin
Sisters' Gracie Vohs, center, celebrates an ace against St. Mary's in the quarterfinals of the 3A state volleyball championships at Springfield High School in Springfield Friday morning.
Chris Pietsch/For The Bulletin
Crook County's Lillimae Brumble, center, strikes the ball during a match against Marshfield in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state volleyball championships at Springfield High School in Springfield Friday morning.
Chris Pietsch/For The Bulletin
Crook County players celebrate a set win against Marshfield in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state volleyball championships at Springfield High School in Springfield Friday morning.
Central Oregon high school volleyball teams found success in the quarterfinals of state tournaments held at various locations across the state on Friday.
Bend High, Sisters and Culver all won their quarterfinal matches on Friday, while Crook County lost in five sets in its quarterfinal match.
In the Class 5A state tournament at Forest Grove High School, No. 4 Bend defeated No. 5 Silverton 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-15) to advance to the semifinals against No. 1 Wilsonville, which was set for Friday at 8:30 p.m., after The Bulletin's press deadline.
Bend finished third in the Class 6A state tournament last season and won Class 5A state titles in 2016 and 2017.
In the Class 3A state tournament at Springfield High School, No. 1 Sisters defeated St. Mary's of Medford 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-19) to advance to the semifinals against No. 5 Valley Catholic. That match was also set for Friday at 8:30 p.m., after The Bulletin's press deadline.
Sisters, looking for its first state championship since 2017, reached the Class 4A state title match last season but fell to Cascade.
In the Class 2A state tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond, No. 5 Culver beat No. 13 Oakland 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-21) to advance to the semifinals against No. 1 Salem Academy, also scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday.
In the Class 4A state tournament, also at Springfield High School, No. 8 Crook County lost to No. 1 Marshfield 3-2 (25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-8). The Cowgirls play No. 4 Tillamook in the consolation round at 8 a.m. Saturday.
For updates on local teams in the volleyball state tournaments and other local sports, visit bendbulletin.com.
