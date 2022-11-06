FOREST GROVE — Reaching a volleyball state championship match after continuous months of practices, tournaments and league games is a whirlwind.
Teams step onto the court with a sense of invincibility, earned through a season of overcoming obstacles and beating great teams en route to the title match. Then it ends, and teams that come up just short of claiming the ultimate prize are left with a gauntlet of emotions after a joyous season ends.
Just ask the Bend High volleyball team, which as the 5A state tournament’s fourth seed advanced to the championship match, only to lose in three sets to No. 2 Crescent Valley (25-20, 25-22, 25-11) late Saturday night at Forest Grove High School.
“We didn’t play our best,” said Bend senior Jillian Stein, who was named second-team all-tournament. “They were a really good team and we just didn’t adjust as well as we should have to pull it out. It is definitely tough.”
The Lava Bears ran into a Raider squad from Corvallis that was essentially a wall defensively. Seemingly each time Bend had a chance for a kill or to gain any offensive momentum, Crescent Valley was able to dig the ball and send it back to Bend’s side.
Crescent Valley’s defense, which had 61 digs, made it really challenging for Bend to get into what it calls its “Lava Flow” offense — the strength of the Lava Bears' game.
“They just had such good defense and were so scrappy,” said junior Chloe LeLuge, who was named Bend’s Player of the Game and first-team all-tournament. “It is hard to play against a team like that because everything you hit is always coming back.”
Bend rallied in the second set to bring the Raiders' lead down to 23-22, but Crescent Valley scored the final two points to put the Lava Bears on the ropes.
In the third set, with their season on the line, the Lava Bears had a 7-6 lead, then found themselves in a tailspin. Crescent Valley scored the next eight points and closed the deciding set on an 18-4 run.
“They made runs, and your goal is to stop runs,” said Bend coach Kristin Cooper. “You only have two timeouts, and you hope that someone on the court can take charge. But I think a lot of them were like, ‘What can I do?’”
All the Lava Bears could do after the match was stay on the court and sit through the award ceremony, and watch Crescent Valley celebrate its first volleyball state title.
But shortly after that, disappointment turned into pride. After all, months of work was put into reaching the final match of the season.
According to Stein, when the season started, the Lava Bears were a group of individuals with multiple cliques. But through the course of the season, a tight-knit group was formed, which turned into a formidable team capable of making a run at a state title.
“We just became so much more trustworthy with one another,” Stein said. “We believe in each other so much, and by (the first day of the state tournament) we felt it. We have grown so much as a family.”
About two weeks ago in the final stages of the regular season, Cooper noticed a shift in the mentality of the team, which fueled them to win the Intermountain Conference, beat Putnam in the first round of the state playoffs, then sweep Silverton in the quarterfinals.
“They just really figured out how to play for each other,” Cooper said. “Our practices got tougher, they were tougher on each other, and that is when I felt the bond coming together. I’m proud of what they accomplished the last two weeks — we just elevated our game.”
All of that culminated in the apex of the season Friday night when the Lava Bears rallied to knock off the tournament’s top seed and previously unbeaten Wilsonville in the semifinals, winning three straight sets after dropping the first one.
"Winning league and making it to this point are the two things I'm most proud of," LeLuge said. "Even through all these crazy tournaments, difficult ups and downs, we still made it to the final round and I'm so proud of this team."
