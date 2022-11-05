Bend High's Chloe LeLuge, center, and Taylor Clark, right, celebrate after scoring a point in the third set of the Lava Bears' 3-0 win over Putnam in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs Oct. 29 at Bend High. The Lava Bears will play Crescent Valley in the state championship match Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Forest Grove High School.
Crook County's Lillimae Brumble, center, strikes the ball during a match against Marshfield in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state volleyball championships at Springfield High School in Springfield Friday morning.
Sisters' Gracelyn Myhre, left, strikes the ball against St. Mary's in the quarterfinals of the 3A state volleyball tournament at Springfield High School in Springfield on Friday.
Sisters' Gracie Vohs, center, celebrates an ace against St. Mary's in the quarterfinals of the 3A state volleyball championships at Springfield High School in Springfield Friday morning.
Crook County players celebrate a set win against Marshfield in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state volleyball championships at Springfield High School in Springfield Friday morning.
Bend High advanced to the Class 5A volleyball state championship game with a 3-1 upset of No. 1 Wilsonville late Friday night at Forest Grove High School.
The No. 4 Lava Bears defeated the Wildcats 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14 in the semifinal match. Bend will take on No. 2 Crescent Valley in the state title match at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Forest Grove.
Earlier on Friday, the Lava Bears defeated No. 5 Silverton 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-15) to advance to the semifinals.
Bend finished third in the Class 6A state tournament last season and won Class 5A state titles in 2016 and 2017.
Also late Friday night, No. 1 Sisters was upset by No. 5 Valley Catholic 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-16) in the semifinals of the Class 3A state volleyball tournament at Springfield High School.
The Outlaws will take on No. 15 Siuslaw at 2:15 p.m. Saturday for third place. Sisters reached the Class 4A state title match last season but fell to Cascade.
In the Class 2A state tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond late Friday night, No. 5 Culver fell to No. 1 Salem Academy (25-22, 25-20, 25-23). Culver will take on No. 3 Gaston at 2:15 p.m. Saturday for third place.
In the Class 4A state tournament, also at Springfield High School, No. 8 Crook County lost to No. 1 Marshfield 3-2 (25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-8). The Cowgirls play No. 4 Tillamook in the consolation round at 8 a.m. Saturday.
