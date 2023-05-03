Records could be broken Saturday at the Summit Invitational track and field meet, according to Summit coach Dave Turnbull.
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen holds the state record in both the 100 and 200 meters, and finished second in the world in the 100 and fourth in the 200 at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, this past summer.
With few girls in the state able to keep up with Brahe-Pedersen, Turnbull got permission from the Oregon School Activities Association to have mixed races — in which boys and girls will compete in the same race — in both the 100 and 200, as well as the 800.
By doing the mixed races, Turnbull said, Brahe-Pedersen might have a chance to break her state records and perhaps finish under 11 seconds in the 100 by facing stronger competition against boy sprinters.
Brahe-Pedersen has state-record times of 11.07 seconds in the 100 and 22.95 seconds in the 200.
The Summit Invitational will have 21 teams, including 11 Central Oregon teams, in one of the final meets before the Intermountain Conference championships May 19-20.
The meet begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. The sprinting events start at noon.
—Bulletin staff report
