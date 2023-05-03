Lake Oswego's Mia Brahe-Pedersen, middle, finishes first in the girls 100-meter dash preliminaries during the OSAA State Championship meet on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Heyward Field.

Lake Oswego's Mia Brahe-Pedersen, middle.

 Timothy Healy/oregonlive.com/TNS file

Records could be broken Saturday at the Summit Invitational track and field meet, according to Summit coach Dave Turnbull.

Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen holds the state record in both the 100 and 200 meters, and finished second in the world in the 100 and fourth in the 200 at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, this past summer. 

