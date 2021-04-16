PRINEVILLE — Steve Prefontaine, the legendary Oregon distance runner, had a saying that a lot of people race to see who is the fastest, but he raced to see “who has the most guts.”
Then there is Brody Anderson.
The senior speedster on the Sisters track and field team, who not 10 minutes after winning the 400 meters in the Ice Breaker track meet Thursday at Ward Rhoden Stadium, was spilling his guts.
“You are either so out of shape that you puke, or I’m so in shape I push myself to the point that I puke,” Anderson said. “So this is pretty normal.”
Normal for Anderson is also running fast — really fast. As a sophomore in 2019, Anderson won the 400 meters at the Class 4A state championship with a time of 50.45 seconds. And yes, while standing on the top of the podium receiving his first-place medal, up came his lunch.
“He goes hard. He only knows one way to run and that is hard,” said Sisters coach Jeff Larson of Anderson’s post-race routine. “It is not uncommon.”
In the first track meet of the season Thursday at Crook County High School, Anderson finished the 400 in 54.52, five seconds faster than the second-place finisher. He said he hit “the wall” a little earlier than he was hoping for with about 80 meters remaining.
It was a time he was happy with and a race his coach was looking for.
“He did exactly what I asked him to do and that was go hard,” Larson said.
Anderson came into the 2020 spring season as a junior with aspirations of repeating as a state champion. He felt good about his offseason training and felt confident he could end the year at the same spot he did the prior season.
Then came COVID-19 and the cancellation of spring sports — meaning no chance at a repeat.
“The carrot was always being held out there that things would open up again," Larson said. "In the middle of June is when he finally hung it up. He continued to train and stayed positive.”
It still remains uncertain if there will be a track and field state championship meet this year. The Oregon School Activities Association decided to not hold a sanctioned state meet.
However, the Class 4A athletic directors were able to organize a state cross-county meet, football championship game, and postseason volleyball and soccer tournaments after the "fall" season that concluded last week.
The hope is that there will be similar events for Class 4A spring sports.
If he does not get the chance to compete against the state's best for a second state title, there is a new goal that Anderson is chasing. He is running toward the number 49. A successful senior season to him ends with a time under 50 seconds.
Anderson is close and believes he will break it this year. His personal record is 50.04.
"It takes more grinding and putting in enough work," Anderson said. "I really believe I can put in that time."
Crook County ended up winning the Ice Breaker Thursday. On the girls side, Crook County finished with 282 points to win over Sisters (111), La Pine (59) and Culver (34). For the boys, Crook County recorded 194.5 points to finish ahead of La Pine (137), Sisters (95.5) and Culver (65).
"It felt really good to be back out on the track and have kids competing," said Crook County coach Ernie Brooks. "Great weather and great competition. It was great to be back out there together again."
