Jupiterimages

Madras boys win 4A Tri-Valley

The Madras boys won the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference track and field championships and the Madras girls finished second on Friday and Saturday at Estacada High School.

The White Buffaloes boys team finished with 173 points, followed by Molalla (125) and Estacada (124).

Estacada won the girls meet with 168 points, followed by Madras (149) and Molalla (120).

The Madras teams were led by their distance runners.

High School Sports Scoreboard

For the boys, Isaiah Wapsheli won both the 1,500 meters (4 minutes, 30.47 seconds) and the 3,000 (9:40.12). The Buffaloes also won the 4x100 relay (44.90) and the 4x400 relay (3:40.56).

Madras' Tobias Byrd won the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet, 6 inches.

The Madras girls swept the distance races, as Hannah MacDuffee won both the 1,500 (5:25.64) and the 3,000 (11:56.32), and Emily Picard won the 800 in 2:39.79.

The White Buffaloes also claimed district champions in two field events, as Matty Buck won the shot put (28-11) and Illiana Hance won the javelin (117-4).

The Class 4A track and field state championships are scheduled for Eugene's Hayward Field on Friday and Saturday.

—Bulletin staff report

