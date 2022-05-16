high school track
La Pine boys win 3A SD3

The La Pine boys team won the Class 3A Special District 3 track and field championships Friday and Saturday at La Pine High School, finishing with 183 points. Nyssa was second (145) and Vale took third (108).

La Pine's Wyatt Montgomery own both the 800 (2:04.53) and the 3,000 (9:39) and Stephen Machin won both the shot put (52-9.5) and the discus (163-4). La Pine's Aiden Brown won the javelin (143-7) and Devon Kerr won the pole vault (12-6).

For the La Pine girls, Ashley Jentzsch won the 3,000 (12:24.88) and Rylee Miller won the javelin (102-2).

At the Class 3A Oregon West Conference championships in Sweet Home on Friday and Saturday, the Sisters girls finished third as a team (85) behind Philomath (205) and Cascade (121). The Sisters boys finished seventh (57) as Philomath won the title with 153 points.

The lone individual district champion for Sisters was Taine Martin, who won the high jump with a jump of 6-0.

In the Class 2A Special District 5 championships on Friday at Weston-McEwen, the Culver girls finish seventh and the Culver boys were eighth.

Culver's Renee Johnson won the girls 100 hurdles in 17.97.

The Class 3A, 2A and 1A state championships are Thursday and Friday at Eugene's Hayward Field. The Class 6A, 5A and 4A state championships are Friday and Saturday, also at Hayward Field.

It marks the first time since 2018 that the Oregon high school track and field state championships will be held at Hayward Field.

—Bulletin staff report

