PRINEVILLE — Just a few months ago, Ridgeview’s Kensey Gault was sporting a massive brace on her left knee and a walking boot on her right foot.
Yet, on Saturday at the Class 5A Intermountain Conference track and field championships at Ward Rhoden Stadium in Prineville, the sophomore sprinter and hurdler was back in a familiar spot — on the podium. She won the 100 meters in 12.83 seconds, her fastest time of the season, while also qualifying for the state meet in the 100-meter hurdles with a third-place finish.
“This season has been rough,” Gault said. “I’ve worked hard to get back to where I was, but I’m not nearly where I was and I’m not nearly where I was last year.”
A year ago, Gault was one of the rising stars in sprints and hurdles, winning all but one race and claiming the IMC title in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles and finishing second in the 100 at the unofficial 5A state meet, all in her freshman campaign.
Her sophomore season was put into jeopardy when a snowboarding trip in early January went sideways, leaving her with a partly torn MCL and a broken right fibula.
The speedster was suddenly sidelined and off her feet for several months before starting to run and compete. It wasn’t until early April that she started competing in sprints, then a couple more weeks before competing in the hurdles.
At the IMC championships, Gault finished third in the 100 hurdles in 16.17 seconds, her fastest time of the year, but is still working to get back to her personal best of 15.40 that she set at last year’s state meet.
“I didn’t think I would be this far behind,” Gault said. “I was pretty much off my legs for two months. Then I started physical therapy, then started competing in track about a month ago. I don’t feel nearly as strong. I’m having a bit of a mental block in the hurdles, but the 100 is getting up there.”
When reading out the final team scores, Crook County coach Ernie Brooks could not help but get emotional when announcing that the Cowgirls had claimed the IMC team title for the second straight year.
The Crook County girls team narrowly beat out Pendleton 145.5 to 137 to capture the title, which came as a surprise to their coach.
“I thought we would be battling for second,” Brooks said. “When you see a group do so well and come together, it is made for a Disney movie.”
With only three individual titles — freshman Natalia Crass in the 400 meters (60.95), senior Josie Kasberger in shot put (33 feet, 6 inches) and senior Grace Brooks in discus (121-2.5) — the Cowgirls relied on having multiple athletes reach the finals in nearly every event.
In the 17 events, Crook County had 17 athletes finish in the top five of their respective events.
“We had someone in the finals in every event, if not two, which was great to see,” Brooks said. “We didn’t schedule that to happen. You win district championships by getting two or three in the finals, you have to peck your way.”
Among the boys and girls team of Redmond, Ridgeview and Crook County, 11 different athletes won 15 total events.
The Ridgeview boys finished second with 102 points, behind Pendleton’s 200.5. The Ravens had three champions in events as well as a relay title.
Junior Luke Sperry claimed both the sprint championships, winning the 100 (11.17) and the 200 (12.15) in personal-best times. Junior Jeremiah Schwartz won the 400 with a personal best of 50.63 seconds. And senior Finn Anspach won both the 800 (2:01.03) and the 1,500 (4:06.29). Sperry, Anspach, Schwartz and junior Caden Maycut were the winning quartet in the 4x400 meter relay team, which just beat out Pendleton with a time of 3:30.21.
Finishing one point behind Ridgeview in the team standings was Redmond, who had just one event champion, as junior Nathan Wachs cleared 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump to win the district title.
Outside of Gault finishing first in the 100, Ridgeview freshman Zowie Nunes won the javelin with a personal best throw of 121-5.
The Redmond girls had two champions, as sophomore Jillian Bremont took both hurdle events, winning the 100 hurdles in 15:68 and the 300 hurdles in 47 seconds flat. Senior Jayden Gustaveson was the only participant to clear 5 feet in the high jump, finishing with a jump of 5-2 to win the IMC title.
The Class 5A state championships are set for Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday and Saturday.
