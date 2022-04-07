Two of Class 6A’s top pole vaulters went toe-to-toe Wednesday afternoon at the Ashton Eaton Track at Mountain View High School.
Entering the dual meet between Bend's two oldest high schools, Bend High’s Jenson Molebash (14 feet, 3 inches) and Mountain View’s Calvin Lewis (13-3) had the two highest vaults in Oregon's highest classification.
But the two vaulters are not paying much attention to the rankings just a couple of weeks into the season.
“I think I can jump higher,” Molebash said. “I’m not looking at the placement. Right now it is just taking on the eternal battles and working to get better.”
Once the jumps had settled, Lewis set a personal best, clearing 13-7 before faulting out at 14 feet.
“It felt really good to get it on the first attempt,” Lewis said. “I’ve been working really hard for that. Fourteen (feet) is possible and it is possible to go higher this season. All my 14 (foot jumps) today I felt so close. Watching the film, I know what to tweak and how to improve.”
After faulting on his first attempt at 13-7, Molebash eventually cleared it, then easily cleared 14 feet. The senior then tried to push his personal best to 14-7, but came up short of extending his PB. And like Lewis, Molebash thinks his vaults will only grow through the course of the season.
“I wish I could have jumped higher, but I feel that way after every meet. I want to clear 15 (feet) and I think that is possible,” Molebash said. “Fifteen-six would be my goal, but overall, every meet I want to jump what I am capable of and not be disappointed in my performance. If I can maintain that, then I’ll be happy.”
Following the meet, the duo still remains in the top three of pole vaulters in 6A. Sherwood’s Christopher Gallinger-Long leap frogged into first place with a 14-9 vault on Wednesday, and Summit’s Gavin Fleck is not far behind with the classification’s fourth-highest vault at 13-6, per statewide rankings on athletic.net.
For Molebash and Lewis, being at two rival schools just a few miles apart helps them push one another. They also train together during the offseason.
“Even though he’s Mountain View and I’m Bend, it is a friendly rivalry,” Molebash said. “We train together in the offseason so it is nice having him around for sure.”
“It is nice to have someone to chase,” Lewis said. “I like it, and I know he likes it as well.”
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news.
