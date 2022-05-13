REDMOND — When Redmond’s Yoshi Saito let out one final and emphatic “let’s go!” after scoring the deciding point in the third set of the Intermountain Conference boys singles championship match, it was finally the end to what had been a grueling day of tennis.
The weather caused an unusual day for the IMC district meet Thursday afternoon in Redmond. Nearly the entire tournament — boys and girls — had been played at Sam Johnson Park, but then the rain came just prior to the championship matches, moving them to the indoor courts at nearby Eagle Crest Resort.
On top of that, Saito's championship match against Hood River Valley’s Eric Langlouis went three sets, as Saito ground out a 6-4 win in the decisive set to complete the comeback and claim the conference crown.
Saito, a senior, helped lead the Panthers to the boys IMC team title, and the Redmond girls won the IMC team championship as well.
“We waited for a couple hours to see if the rain would stop, then we had to move,” Saito said. “That is more tennis than either of us are used to. We also played in semifinal matches earlier today. So we were both digging deep.”
The third matchup of the season between Saito and Langlouis went differently than the first two. In the earlier matches, both played outside, Saito won fairly easily. But on the indoor courts at Eagle Crest, Langlouis looked like a different player, taking the first set 6-1.
“After the first set, Yoshi told me, ‘He is not missing, he is playing bonkers.’ I’m proud of Yoshi, for thinking through the game, because (Langlouis) had answers,” said Redmond coach and Yoshi's father Nathan Saito. “Today, in that first set, he was a machine.”
The tables turned in the second set as Saito was able to force a third set with a 6-2 victory.
“I had him 5-2 and he wouldn’t go away,” Yoshi Saito. “I’m glad I was able to finish it. Today he got to a lot of tough balls and made great shots out of them. He played really well today.”
The boys doubles championship was Panthers vs. Panthers, as No. 3 seed Tanner Jones and Nico Afti took down No. 1 Garrett Osborne and Easton Croft, 6-1, 6-0. Those four Redmond doubles players, and Saito in singles, will represent Redmond at the Class 5A state tournament May 20-21 at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.
“It is a testament to how athletic these guys are,” Nathan Saito said. “All these guys are recreational tennis players. There is a combination of toughness, athleticism and natural coordination.”
Ridgeview singles players Austin Allen and Walter Gates, who both finished in the top four, also qualified for state, as well as the Ravens' doubles team of Soren Stancliff and Riley Herrin, who finished fourth.
In the IMC girls tournament, Ridgeview’s top-seeded doubles team of Rachel Lester and Sydney Cassaro won the championship over Redmond's Dagne Harris and Yudith Gradilla Friday afternoon. Both those doubles teams qualified for the 5A state tournament.
On Thursday, Redmond junior Naya Lewis was in the last place she thought she would be — playing for the IMC girls singles title, even though she was the fourth seed.
“This is my second year of tennis, and I played doubles for half the year so I don’t have a lot of singles experience,” Lewis said. “I did not expect to make it this far.”
Lewis would ultimately fall in the championship match to Pendleton’s third-seeded Olivia Corbett in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).
Lewis, a key piece in helping the Redmond girls capture the conference team title, pulled an upset in the semifinals, defeating top-seeded Meredith Cooper of Crook County in three sets (5-7, 7-5, 10-6).
“I hadn’t beaten her yet, so it was a bit of an upset,” Lewis said. “I had to stay consistent and use all my might that I had because she was moving me around, up and back. That is the match I am most proud of. It was a mental hurdle.”
Cooper qualified for the Class 5A state tournament, as did Redmond’s Kloe Schermer, both with top-four finishes. The Panthers doubles team of Brynn Capps and Grace Stott also qualified for state.
