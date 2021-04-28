Two springs ago when filling out the lineup for the district tournament, Bend High girls tennis coach Kevin Collier decided to roll the dice and throw a couple of freshmen into the doubles bracket, "just to see what would happen."
The experiment paid off. Alex Johnston and Marin Montagne got on a roll and rode it all the way to the second round of the 2019 Class 6A doubles state championships. They were one of two all-freshman pairs in the field.
“We took a gamble,” Collier said. “They just got hot and made it all the way to state. It was a pretty exciting experience for them. Unfortunately they didn’t get to go last year or this year, but hopefully this will give them some experience for next year.”
Now juniors, the pair has picked up right where they left off way back when they were first-year high school students in 2019.
Tuesday evening Johnston and Montagne picked up their second doubles wins in as many matches against Mountain View’s Liliana Overcash and Kailei Oulette, a week after being the only Lava Bear pair to win a match against Summit.
In a shortened six-week, six-match season, the only teams on Bend's schedule are Mountain View and Summit.
The Lava Bears defeated the Cougars 6-0 on Tuesday night for the team victory.
“I think we have played pretty well,” said Montagne after winning her doubles match with Johnston, 6-3, 6-2, Tuesday. “It would be disappointing if we lost to the people we have already beat. I hope we keep winning.”
Johnston and Montagne quickly formed a friendship during their freshman year when they realized that they would likely be paired up with one another for the remainder of their high school career.
Even though the pandemic canceled their chances at making return trips to the state tournament, the two continued to compete against one another in practices to improve their skills.
“Starting off as freshmen was fun, and knowing that we would be together through senior year, that has been really beneficial,” Johnston said. “You have to have connections off the court as well — it makes your playing that much better.”
Forming a strong bond on the court did not just happen at practices. The two are friends away from official practice and competition, often playing tennis together just for fun. They also have had some heated battles on the ping-pong table.
“I definitely win more,” Johnston said with a smile.
Although Montagne is quick to point out that Johnston has the “home-court advantage,” because she has the ping-pong table at her house.
What was apparent to Collier rather early on is that their individual skill sets mesh together nicely to form a formidable doubles team.
“They complement each other really well, with Marin at the net and Alex on the baseline,” Collier said. “They are a lot of fun to coach.”
