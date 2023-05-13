For the third time in as many years, Ridgeview doubles combo of Rachel Lester and Sydney Cassaro made it through the bracket of the Intermountain Conference district tennis tournament without a loss.
Their third and final championship was a victory over Summit’s Taylor English and Ella Taft.
“I would definitely say this was the hardest,” said Lester, a senior. “Summit is a quality team and always gives us a good fight. But we were able to pull it out.”
The girls doubles championship lasted nearly two hours on the warm, sunny day on Saturday at Caldera High. The three-peat looked to be in jeopardy when the Summit pair won the first match 6-4. But, just as the Lester and Cassaro did in their semifinal win, they rallied to clinch the next two sets after dropping the first to claim the title.
In the second and third set, Lester and Cassaro won 7-5 and 6-3.
“You have to take it point by point,” Cassaro said. “You can’t think about winning the set or the game, you have to focus on winning the next point.”
The boys championship doubles match followed a similar trend. Summit’s Max Himstreet and Zack Olander lost the first set 3-6, then rallied to win the next two sets 6-4, 7-5, over teammates Aidan MacLennon and Otto Haar.
“I feel very accomplished,” Himstreet said. “We had high hopes for this season, so it feels good to come out with a win, and head to state feeling good.”
It is a repeat district title for Olander, who was on the Mountain Valley Conference championship team last year, but with a different partner. The new duo has won all 15 of its matches this spring.
“We didn’t want our first loss of the season to be here,” Olander said. “We are hoping to go and win state, hopefully to finish my senior year undefeated.”
Both the boys and girls singles champions came from the lower seeds. As the third seed in the girls bracket, Bend High’s Ashlee Holland won consecutive three-set matches in both the semifinals and the finals. In both matches, Holland dropped the first set, then rallied to take the next two.
Holland beat Summit’s Stella Williams, the field’s No. 1 seed, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to claim the title.
“It is my second year playing tennis,” Holland said. “It was really difficult. But I’m excited I won. My coaches told me to stay steady and stay patient.”
The boys singles championship was between top-seed Aiden Cruz of Caldera and second-seed Ben Bonetto of Summit. The two met earlier this spring with Cruz getting the upper hand in the regular season. But this time around, it was Bonetto winning in two sets, 6-4 and 6-3, to claim the title.
“I learned that I wanted to stay in the points a little longer and have better rallies,” Bonetto said. “I know (Cruz) is a really good player, so I stuck to my plan on how I wanted to play, and it all worked out.”
When all the matches were completed and final points were tallied, the Summit boys and girls brought home the team titles. The girls standings were much closer than the boys. The Storm finished with 39 points, ahead of Bend’s 26 and Ridgeview's 21. The Summit boys won with 43 points, well ahead of second-place Bend’s 14 and third-place Redmond and Caldera’s 14.
