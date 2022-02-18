BEAVERTON — It started off as a dream for Willow Messner: Win a state title in all four years of high school.
Friday evening at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, the Redmond High freshman took the first step into turning that dream into an achievable goal.
At the Class 5A swimming state championships, Messner won the girls 100-yard butterfly to claim her first state title. Then, for good measure, she helped the Panthers' 200-freestyle relay team (Molly Konop, Ashlyn Carnes Dunn and Messner) claim the relay title.
Messner was Redmond's lone state champion, but it was a great day overall in the pool for the Panthers, as both the boys and girls teams earned third-place trophies.
The girls 100 butterfly was a rematch of a photo-finish race between Messner and Hood River Valley’s Sarah Arpag. Last week at the Intermountain Conference championships, it was Arpag that won the race, but in the state meet, it was the freshman that just touched the wall before the senior, winning in 57.96 seconds, just ahead of Arpag’s 58.15.
Messner led for the first 75 yards of the race, but she admittedly had a less-than-stellar final turn, making it come down to yet another photo finish.
“That was a terrible turn,” said Messner, who also finished third in the 50 freestyle. “I was tired and said, ‘OK, you just lost some time, you better pick it up.’ I thought I won when I hit the wall, but it still kind of surprised me when I looked up at the scoreboard.”
From the pool deck, Redmond swimming coach Denise Maich could tell that her freshman swimmer was in a groove.
“If everything looks smooth — what her underwater looked like, what her turns looked like — if something is off, you can tell,” Maich said. “She was really smooth in the water out there.”
In many ways, the state meet was a sign of a bright future for the Redmond girls swimming program.
The Panthers kicked off the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley relay in a race that featured three freshmen and one sophomore. The team of sophomore Olivia Still and freshmen Konop, Messner and Carnes Dunn finished in 1:52.23.
Additionally, Konop finished third in both the 200 individual medley (2:20.69) and the 100 breaststroke (21.54). Still finished sixth in the 500 freestyle.
“It has gone better than I could have imagined,” Konop said. “Hard work pays off. Our relay was seeded second, and we got second. I was seeded fourth in the IM and got third and I’m stoked about that.”
Through 17 events, the Panthers were in the lead, but ultimately would finish third with 44 points, behind state-champion Churchill (60) and Crescent Valley (55).
Not a bad showing from a group of underclassmen.
“I think they handled it really well; they don’t know what it is like being here,” Maich said. “Even the sophomores on the team haven’t experienced what it is like being at state. For them I think they are just getting used to it.”
The Redmond boys team also had a strong showing at the 5A state meet. While they did not have a state champion in any events, the Panthers also finished third with 34 points behind state-champion Crescent Valley (65) and West Albany (61).
It looked as though the Redmond 200 IM relay team of Colin Haywood, Dylan Hall, Ryan Konop and Stewart Bolic would kick off the meet with a victory.
After the Panthers led through the first three legs, Crescent Valley roared back in the freestyle to win by 0.12 seconds in 1:42.51, a fingernail ahead of Redmond’s 1:42.63. The Panthers' 200 freestyle relay team of Asa Messner, Haywood, Bolic and Konop finished second in 1:33.05.
Ryan Konop, who won the 50 freestyle as a sophomore in the last state meet, finished third in the event with a time of 21:56. The senior also finished second in the 100 freestyle in 48.05.
Haywood finished fifth in the boys 200 freestyle (1:52.11) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (57.64).
"A lot of kids moved up in places and that was huge in getting us just a couple more points," Maich said. "There were a lot of time drops from our kids today."
Ridgeview's lone state qualifier, Drew Harding, finished 12th in the 500 freestyle in 5:55.50.
