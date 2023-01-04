MADRAS — Kamryn Meskill made a splash on the high school swimming scene last winter as a freshman for Bend’s newest high school, becoming Caldera’s first-ever state champion.
Now swimming for Bend High after transferring schools, the only way her goals have changed is that they are now bigger than before.
“I would like to win state again and just to have fun with my new team,” Meskill said. “Of course I want to get best times in all my races, and I want to qualify for Summer Nationals.”
At the Madras Invitational Tuesday evening at the Madras Aquatic Center, Meskill won both of her individual events, the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 15.57 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:02.29), while helping the Lava Bears win the 200 medley relay (1:55.75) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.86).
“She has always been very natural in the water,” said Caldera swim coach and Kamryn’s mother Elizabeth Meskill. “Her path has been slow and steady, and just within the last year she has started to discover her talent. It is exciting to see where she will go, now that she has figured that out.”
The transfer from Bend's newest high school to its oldest was classroom related.
"I really wanted to prioritize my academics and I thought Bend High would be a better fit for me," Meskill said. "Caldera was amazing, but I needed to do what was best for me."
With Meskill now swimming for Bend, while Elizabeth Meskill is coaching at Caldera, it would be weird to watch your daughter compete for a different team than the one you are coaching, right?
Wrong.
"She is going to go off to college in a few years anyway, so it is a natural transition," Elizabeth Meskill said. "I didn't coach at Caldera to just coach her. I coached to start the program with the school and build the team."
This time last year, Meskill was starting her freshman campaign at Caldera and it ended with her being named the Mountain Valley Conference’s Swimmer of the Year. She went on to win the 50-meter freestyle title at the Class 6A state meet to become the school’s first-ever state champion in any sport.
Finishing on the top step of the podium as a freshman in the state’s top classification was even a surprise for her mom and former coach.
“There was a lot of competition in 6A and she really had to fight for it,” Elizabeth Meskill said. “There is no room for error in the 50 free. You have to swim smart, you have to be perfect to get your hand on the wall first. And she did that.”
And Meskill’s confidence has only grown since then.
At the Winter Junior Nationals in Austin, Texas, last month, Meskill, swimming for the Bend Swim Club, had some of her best performances to date. She broke club records in both the 50 (23.38) and 100 freestyle (50.62), while also competing in the 100 butterfly (54.68).
Competing at the Junior Nationals was a big step for Meskill, who had swam in the event last winter but only on relay teams. This winter was the first time she made the cut in individual events.
“It was an amazing experience and I had some of my best times,” Meskill said. “I just tried to tell myself to be positive and to have fun with it and just go for it. I learned that I can work under pressure and I learned that I have more in me than I thought.”
While winning state titles are still goals — this time around they would be 5A titles rather than 6A — there are specific times in her main events that she is aiming for to help her qualify for the Summer Junior Nationals.
In the 100 butterfly she wants to break the 52-second barrier, in the 100 freestyle she wants to break 48 seconds and in the 50 freestyle she wants to break 22 seconds. Eclipse those times and she will qualify for the U.S. Junior Nationals held in Irvine, California, this summer.
“I want to keep looking toward the future,” she said. “And not be satisfied with where I am at.”
