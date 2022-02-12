In all 22 races at the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference swimming championships, the first swimmer to touch the side of the pool came from one of Bend’s four high schools.
Once all the races were done, the water had calmed and the scores were tallied, it was the Summit boys and the West Salem girls squads that took home team titles Saturday at Bend's Juniper Swim & Fitness Center.
“It wasn’t the kids that were winning events that won this meet for us,” said Summit coach Jennifer Robeson, who, along with Bend High coach Brandon Powers, was named the conference girls co-coach of the year. “It was the kids who were placing sixth, seventh and eighth who really created the depth to win.”
While the top of the podium was dominated by swimmers from Bend High, Mountain View, Summit and Caldera, it was team depth that propelled teams up the rankings. Behind West Salem’s 394 points, the Summit girls finished second with 362, followed by third-place Bend High’s 283 points. Mountain View finished fifth with 246, while Caldera — a school currently with just freshmen and sophomores — finished eighth with 76 points.
With 407 team points, the Summit boys team finished more than 60 points higher than second-place South Salem’s 346. Bend High and Mountain View boys tied for fifth with 177 points, while Caldera finished eighth with 175 points.
Between the four schools, 11 individuals and six relays punched their tickets as automatic qualifiers to the OSAA's state championships, set for Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton on Friday and Saturday. Several others could also receive at-large bids, depending how their times stack up against other swimmers from around the state.
Three Mountain View relay teams are headed to state, including the girls 200-individual medley relay team of Elli Williams, Kinley Wigle, Sienna LeFeber and Lexi Williams. The same four swimmers make up the Cougar girls 400-freestyle relay team that is also headed to state.
In individual events, the Cougars are sending to state Lexi Williams, who was the girls 200 freestyle MVC champion in 1 minute, 56.62 seconds; Kinley Wigle, who won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.06, Christian Carleton, who won the boys 100 breaststroke in 58.81, and the conference’s boys swimmer of the year Diggory Dillingham, who won both the 50 and 100 freestyle in 21.18 and 49.16.
Ginger Kiefer won two events for the Storm, winning the girls 500 freestyle in 5:07.65 and the 100 backstroke in 58.84. Summit's Landon Egeland won the boys 200 freestyle in 1:47.78 and Nicholas Manalang won the boys 100 butterfly in 54.06 for the Storm. The Summit boys 200 IM relay — Egeland, Liam Gilman, Manalang and Kian Warnock — secured its spot in state with a first-place finish in 1:42.30, as well as the 200-freestyle relay team — Thayer Collins, Manalang, Jack Coleman and Hunter McCrane — which won in 1:36.65.
The Lava Bears are sending to state Grace Bendson, who won the girls 200 IM in 2:07.97, Melia Costa, who won the 100 butterfly in 59.85, as well as the girls 200-freestyle relay team of Ella Herron, Jacquielyn Horning, Costa and Benson, which won in 1:40.27.
Caldera, the new Bend high school in its first year, will send its first two swimmers to the state meet in freshmen Kamryn Meskill, who won the 50 freestyle (24.12) and 100 freestyle (52.92), and Campbell McKean, who won the boys 200 individual medley (1:57.09) and the 100 backstroke (52.76).
“It feels good being the first one,” McKean said. “I’ve never really experienced this before.”
Without a state meet last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, determining how teams stack up against other teams around the state is difficult to determine. Robeson said that makes next week's state meet all the more exciting.
“It is anyone’s game, which is a fun place to be,” Robeson said. “We don’t know how COVID made other teams better or worse — it is going to be interesting.”
