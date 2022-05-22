Central Oregon tennis teams and individuals had solid performances Thursday through Saturday at the high school tennis state championships at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.
The Redmond boys doubles team of Tanner Jones and Nico Aftin finished second place in the Class 5A state championships.
In the semifinals on Saturday, Jones and Aftin defeated Paul Capek and Paul Kelly of The Dalles, 6-2, 6-4, to advance to the final. In the final, they fell to Crescent Valley's Luke Forester and Richard Wang, 6-1, 6-2.
The Panthers finished fourth place as a team.
The Ridgeview girls doubles team of Rachel Lester and Sydney Cassaro finished third in Class 5A on Saturday.
Lester and Cassaro fell to No. 1-ranked Zoe Hughes and Kara Paterson of Crescent Valley, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals, then defeated Mia Poppe and Katie Scoggins of Wilsonville, 6-2, 6-3, in the third-place match.
"They won the first set and played really well, and then had a little lapse in the second," said Ridgeview girls tennis coach Barry Laing about their semifinal loss. "They just couldn't quite put games together and lost, 6-1. They started off the third set really strong, they were up 2-0. They had three break points to go to 5-all and couldn't quite do it."
Laing said it was a heartbreaking loss, and they only had about 45 minutes to recover before playing for third place.
"They really took the loss emotionally hard," Laing said. "I thought, well, we'll see how they play in the third-place match because they were emotionally drained. But they played unbelievably well and won in straight sets to take third place. I was really happy for them. Last year they won districts during the COVID year with no state championships held."
Laing said that Cassaro and Lester played their best tennis of the season at the state tournament.
"Each time they played they got better," he said. "They're a really good complement to each other."
Ridgeview finished fifth place as a team.
Also in 5A girls doubles, the Redmond team of Dagne Harris and Yudith Gradilla defeated Shayla Nguyen and Cindy Nguyen of Parkrose to advance to the consolation finals, where they fell to Lindsey Gardner and Paige Davisson of Silverton, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.
In a 5A boys singles consolation semifinal, Ridgeview's Austin Allen fell to Rowan Mosher of Corvallis, 8-1.
Also on Saturday at the state championships in Beaverton, in Class 6A boys doubles, the Summit team of Hudson Snyder and Zack Olander defeated Lincoln's Sebastian Morse and Alden Russell 8-4 to advance to the consolation final.
In the consolation final, Snyder and Olander fell to Reif Larson and Chase Balddocchi of Jesuit, 6-0, 6-0.
Summit's Jake Seals and Owen Gurley also reached the 6A doubles consolation semifinals, but lost to Larson and Balddocchi, 8-0.
In Class 6A boys singles consolation semifinals Saturday, Caldera's Aiden Cruz fell to Jonathon Nguyen of David Douglas, 8-4.
In a Class 6A girls singles consolation semifinal, Bend High's Marin Montagne lost to Marina Seidl of Grant, 8-6.
