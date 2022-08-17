When Oregon high school sports realigned conferences and classifications eight months ago, schools from Central Oregon perhaps had the most significant changes.
Due to the addition last year of Bend’s Caldera High, which is now playing a varsity schedule for the first time, this year all high schools in Bend and Redmond will compete in the same conference as they last did from 2013 to 2017.
The now four Bend-area high schools (Bend, Summit, Mountain View and Caldera) are rejoining the two Redmond schools (Redmond and Ridgeview) in the Class 5A Intermountain Conference after four years of being in different classifications and leagues.
Bend, Summit and Mountain View spent the last four years in Class 6A.
While there were teams that had some troubles replicating the same success they enjoyed before moving up to 6A in 2018, the Summit girls cross-country and Summit boys soccer teams spent the last four years thriving and winning state championships in Oregon's highest classification.
This fall, those same teams are moving down a classification.
“It is what it is. There is not much we can do about it now,” said Summit boys soccer coach Joe LoCascio. “We just have to prepare now for this season. We are already, as a program, past last season. We now have a 5A campaign that we have to take care of.”
In its three complete seasons in Class 6A, Summit boys soccer reached three state title games and won the state championship last year to cap an undefeated season.
The Summit girls cross-country team won all the Class 5A team titles between 2008 and 2017. The Storm wasted little time claiming the throne as the state’s top cross-country team, winning Class 6A state titles in all three chances it had.
Summit narrowly beat Jesuit for the 6A title last fall by three points and did so without a single runner finishing in the top five (but four in the top 10). Based on its runners' times, Summit would have had the top four placers in the 5A state championship meet.
“Of course there is a little disappointment because it is fun to go to the line with the biggest and deepest schools,” said Summit cross-country coach Kari Strang. “We are just going into the mindset to make the best we can of it. Fortunately, we still have strong competition in the (Intermountain Conference) and we are thankful for that.”
Rumors of the potential move from 6A to 5A started long before the executive board of the Oregon School Activities Association voted to approve it last December. Still, when the move became official it had mixed reviews.
“At first I was really upset because last year we had a super close finish at state and we wanted to come back and get it one last time against Jesuit,” said senior Ella Thorsett, who won the 4A cross-country state title as a freshman at Sisters in 2019 and was Summit’s highest placer at last year’s 6A state meet.
“But we are still going to go to a lot of invitationals. Obviously it is going to affect state but we also have some races past state that we can still look forward to. So I’ve come to terms with it.”
Summit senior Barrett Justema said that there might not be a sport better suited to handle change than cross-country. While most sports' seasons end after the state championship, cross-country has regional and national meets that the Storm compete in yearly. Summit won the 2018 national title and finished second in 2019.
“I think we have the luckiest sport to have (the change) in,” Justema said. “We still get to race against the big schools and in a way it helps us see our bigger goals of regionals and nationals. State is still a huge goal, but (the change) helps us focus on different things as well.”
Similarly, LoCascio said that the timing worked out nicely for the Summit boys soccer program. Last year’s state title team was a hungry squad loaded with seniors who had played in multiple 6A title games before finally breaking through to claim the championship in dominating fashion.
“It would have been much harder to take that group last year and then have them playing in 5A, that would have been a challenge for them,” LoCascio said. “This is so different now you can’t really compare the two. The message this year has been recreate, reinvent, and not replicate and not even look back at last year.”
Even still, championships are not won on paper. Teams and athletes must meet the challenges that the season brings. Games have to played and races have to be run to claim championships, which is no easy task in any classification.
"I don't look at anyone on our schedule and go, 'We should have a training session because we are going to beat them in the first half,'" LoCascio said. "That is just not how the sport goes. Anything can happen."
