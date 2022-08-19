The first week of practices wrapped up Friday for Redmond High School girls soccer, and coach Martha Segura was a little stressed out.
This year’s Panthers squad will not have a senior and must replace two high-end starters from last year’s playoff team. But Segura said there was no shortage of talent returning, including Reese Wedding, who scored 29 goals last fall, and Jillian Bremont, who was stellar as a freshman but was out her sophomore year with a season-ending injury.
In fact, deciding who is going to make the varsity team and who is going to start the year playing JV will not be as easy a choice as it might have been in previous years, Segura said.
The decision does not end with determining who is going to be on varsity or JV. With 42 girls trying out for soccer, Segura is projecting having a third team, which has not happened in her seven-year tenure at her alma mater.
“This is the first time I’ve been stressed about who is going to start, who is going to be on JV,” Segura said. “It is not easy to make these decisions. That is not something I look forward to doing, but it is a good problem to have.”
Feeling good about the trajectory of their athletic programs comes at a great time for both Redmond and Ridgeview high schools. This season, there are new challenges ahead with the two Redmond high schools and now four Bend high schools all back together in the Class 5A Intermountain Conference after the two school districts competed in separate classifications the past four years.
“We are looking forward to the challenge,” Segura said. “Really excited to take on the Bend schools. I know we can compete with these teams.”
Similar trends are happening in Ridgeview’s football program. The Ravens are also anticipating having three football teams — varsity, JV and freshmen squads— after seeing their registration numbers jump into the 90s when just four years ago only 53 players signed on to play football.
“A lot of kids are going to get playing time and time for development,” said Ridgeview football coach Patrick Pileggi.
The Oregon School Activities Association's decision to move the Bend schools to the 5A IMC last December was largely viewed as a move that made sense. It decreased travel times for league games, allowing more time in the classroom for students, and brought back some of Central Oregon’s traditional rivalries. And finding schools that wanted to travel to Bend or Redmond on a regular basis proved difficult.
“Competitively I think we are in a much better position,” Wasche added. “I think we can square off against anyone in the IMC, and we are going to compete to try and win ball games.”
But the tradeoff was giving up a more balanced and competitive conference schedule, which Redmond and Ridgeview had grown to enjoy between 2018 and 2021.
When the two Redmond schools and three Bend schools were in the IMC together from 2014 through 2018, neither Redmond nor Ridgeview won a team conference title in any of the five fall sports: football, volleyball, cross-country and boys and girls soccer. The three Bend schools dominated the conference.
While Central Oregon’s two largest school districts were split from 2018 to 2022, both Ridgeview and Redmond began finding more success and began competing regularly for IMC titles. Ridgeview volleyball became one of 5A's dominant volleyball teams, claiming four IMC titles and a state title in 2019, while the Ravens' soccer teams were mainstays in the postseason. Ridgeview football won eight games last season to end its three-year playoff drought.
“When you are successful, kids want to be a part of it,” Pileggi said. “It is a lot easier to recruit the hallways.”
Redmond girls soccer had perhaps the most dramatic rise. In the four years they competed in the IMC with the three Bend schools, the Panthers finished last in the standings each year. There was gradual improvement during the past four years that reached new heights last fall when Redmond advanced to the playoffs.
Even though the opening-round playoff game ended in a loss, it was an important milestone for the program moving forward into this season.
“I feel like us getting to state last season and playing against Corvallis was that steppingstone that we needed to be competitive in this conference,” Segura said. “We are ready to run with it and excited for the challenge. I’m thankful we got to play in that playoff game against Corvallis.”
Still, the IMC is going to be a more difficult challenge moving forward. But Redmond and Ridgeview appear ready to take it on.
“The league is a lot more difficult top to bottom than we have had the last four years,” Pileggi said. “Every week we are going to have our hands full. Once we get through nonleague there is not a league game to take a breath.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.