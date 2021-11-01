Ridgeview’s Jenna Albrecht (2) and Kate West (10) battle against Redmond earlier this season. Ridgeview hosts a home playoff match against Churchill Tuesday night for a chance to advance the final four tournament site in Hillsboro.
Twenty-five high school teams from Central Oregon will be in action this week in fall postseason events.
Tuesday includes volleyball and girls soccer. In volleyball, three local teams will play home matches for a chance to advance to state tournament sites as one of the final four teams in their respective classifications. No. 2 Bend High hosts No. 7 Oregon City Tuesday at 6 p.m. in 6A, No. 4 Ridgeview hosts No. 5 Churchill at 6:30 p.m. in 5A, and No. 1 Sisters hosts No. 9 Siuslaw at 5:30 p.m. in 4A.
The 6A and 5A final four volleyball site is Hillsboro's Liberty High School, with matches set for Friday and Saturday. The 4A final four site is Corvallis High School, with matches also scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
In 6A girls soccer second-round playoffs on Tuesday, No. 4 Bend High hosts No. 20 Lakeridge at 2 p.m. and No. 12 Summit plays at No. 5 Beaverton at 5 p.m. In 5A girls soccer first-round playoffs Tuesday, No. 8 Ridgeview hosts No. 9 Putnam at 5:30 p.m. and No. 12 Redmond plays at No. 5 Corvallis at 6 p.m. In the 4A first round, No. 9 Sisters plays at No. 8 Marist.
Wednesday features boys soccer playoffs. In the 6A second round, No. 1 Summit hosts No. 17 Franklin at 5:30 p.m. In the 5A first round, No. 9 Ridgeview plays at No. 8 Silverton at 5:30 p.m. In 4A first round, No. 11 Sisters plays at No. 6 North Marion at Canby High School at 6 p.m.
Six Central Oregon high school football teams are set to compete in first-round playoff games on Friday, all at 7 p.m. In 6A, No. 6 Summit hosts No. 27 South Medford, No. 30 Mountain View plays at No. 3 Tualatin and No. 31 Bend High plays at No. 2 West Linn. No. 12 Ridgeview plays at No. 5 Thurston in 5A, No. 16 Madras plays at No. 1 Marshfield in 4A and No. 5 La Pine hosts No. 12 Amity in 3A.
In the cross-country state championships, set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Eugene's Lane Community College, eight teams from Central Oregon will be represented: Summit, Mountain View, Bend, Ridgeview, Sisters, Madras, La Pine and Culver.
